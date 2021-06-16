 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln saves about $2M on recycling
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln saves about $2M on recycling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Recycling, 7.2

The city recycling center at the Seacrest Field parking lot near 70th and A streets and another one at the North 48th Street Transfer Station are among collection sites the city plans to keep. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

A teenage boy has collected hundreds of crisp (or potato chip) packets to fuse together to create sleeping bags for the homeless. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Standardized recycling bins and fewer — but larger — recycling sites made a difference, city officials say.

A new two-year, $2.2 million contract with Husker Refuse to collect the city’s 7,500-some tons of recyclables residents drop off each year will save the city about $2 million, according to Donna Garden, assistant director of utilities. It was the lowest of four bids.

For years, the city had 19 collection sites with all different bin sizes that required different trucks to transport different bins. A few years ago, the city decided to buy one size bin, reduce the number of sites and install surveillance to reduce illegal dumping, she said.

The city has finished three of the large sites: Near Lincoln East High School, on North 48th and Superior streets and near Lincoln High. One in southwest Lincoln near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road is under construction. The location of the fifth one has yet to be decided, Garden said.

Mountain of tires in village east of Lincoln has residents worried about fire, environmental threat

Until that happens, three of the original sites in west Lincoln will remain open.

Because companies no longer have to supply their own bins, have more than one type of truck and drive to 19 spots, the bidding was more competitive, Garden said.

City Hall: The closing of city recycling sites has begun; more to come
'Good rubbish' turns trash into art in South of Downtown installation

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News