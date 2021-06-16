Lincoln saves about $2M on recycling

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.
Standardized recycling bins and fewer — but larger — recycling sites made a difference, city officials say.
A new two-year, $2.2 million contract with Husker Refuse to collect the city’s 7,500-some tons of recyclables residents drop off each year will save the city about $2 million, according to Donna Garden, assistant director of utilities. It was the lowest of four bids.
For years, the city had 19 collection sites with all different bin sizes that required different trucks to transport different bins. A few years ago, the city decided to buy one size bin, reduce the number of sites and install surveillance to reduce illegal dumping, she said.
The city has finished three of the large sites: Near Lincoln East High School, on North 48th and Superior streets and near Lincoln High. One in southwest Lincoln near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road is under construction. The location of the fifth one has yet to be decided, Garden said.
The budget includes money to hire six new police officers, including a school resource officer assigned to the new high school, an additional 911 dispatcher, three firefighters, an assistant fire chief and executive secretary.
