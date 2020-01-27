Lincoln's new director of transportation and utilities comes from law department

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has tapped Assistant City Attorney Liz Elliott to lead Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the city’s largest department, according to a city news release.

Elliott will be the second woman to lead the department and follows a similar path to her trailblazing predecessor, Miki Esposito.

“Liz Elliott’s experience and skills complement the strong leadership and staff already present within the department,” Gaylor Baird said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the complexities of LTU from her previous work for the city."

The mayor praised Elliott's skill as a communicator and said her plan to continue to enhance the city’s focus on data-driven decision-making was impressive.

Elliott began in the City Attorney's Office in 2015, the release said. Previously, she worked as an assistant general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, a deputy in the Lancaster County Public Defender's Office and at a local law firm. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a law degree from the University of Denver.