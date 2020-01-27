Lincoln's new director of transportation and utilities comes from law department

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has tapped Assistant City Attorney Liz Elliott to lead Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the city’s largest department, according to a city news release.
Elliott will be the second woman to lead the department and follows a similar path to her trailblazing predecessor, Miki Esposito.
“Liz Elliott’s experience and skills complement the strong leadership and staff already present within the department,” Gaylor Baird said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge about the complexities of LTU from her previous work for the city."
The mayor praised Elliott's skill as a communicator and said her plan to continue to enhance the city’s focus on data-driven decision-making was impressive.
Elliott began in the City Attorney's Office in 2015, the release said. Previously, she worked as an assistant general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, a deputy in the Lancaster County Public Defender's Office and at a local law firm. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a law degree from the University of Denver.
“I am truly honored to serve the City of Lincoln in this new capacity,” Elliott said. “I look forward to working with the mayor and the terrific LTU staff in continuing to build upon the many successes of the LTU department.”
Esposito left her post in September for a job at Olsson. Gaylor Baird made Tom Casady, a former police chief and public safety director for the city, the Transportation and Utilities Department’s interim director.
Esposito’s time representing the department in litigation, contract negotiation and legislation was key in her selection in 2011 by then-Mayor Chris Beutler to lead the department.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities includes these divisions: administration, right-of-way services, project delivery, traffic operations, street maintenance, public transit, watershed management, the wastewater system, solid waste management and the water system.
This is the latest director position filled by the first-term mayor. The mayor is searching for a new Lincoln Fire and Rescue chief to replace Micheal Despain, who is retiring.
Elliott's appointment must be confirmed by the Lincoln City Council. She is expected to begin Feb. 24. Her annual salary will be $127,500.
Elliott joins the department amid city preparations for the next two-year budget at a time when the city will receive more street improvement funding via the quarter-cent sales tax that took effect last October.
