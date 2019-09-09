The Lincoln City Council pledged $10,000 to the city's second Veterans Day parade.
Parade co-sponsor Lincoln Veterans Parade Group, a nonprofit, believes the money will represent a quarter or less of the overall parade budget, said Councilman Roy Christensen, who is also a board member for the group.
The pledge, comprised of $5,000 from the city's operating contingency budget and $5,000 from the City Council's budget, would pay for police and emergency personnel and barricades for the Nov. 9 parade.
Christensen said Lincoln Veterans Parade Group members are soliciting sponsorships from local businesses to cover the bulk of the parade's expenses.
Last year's parade, held on a chilly morning eight days before Veterans Day, received $12,000 in city funds and about 200 people attended.
"We’re expecting a significantly larger crowd this year," Christensen said.
The first parade only had 23 floats and part of one high school marching band, but this year's is expected to draw about 50 floats, and six full high school bands have committed to participate, Christensen said.
The route stretches from 14th Street to 21st Street on K Street and Capitol Parkway.
