Lincoln residents get chance to shape city's long-term future

“The Comprehensive Plan not only will look forward in time, but also forward in concept with new and innovative ideas that will guide the community to a thriving, resilient, innovative and livable future,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

Gaylor Baird and City-County Planning Director David Cary announced the kickoff of the process to develop the next comprehensive plan. A series of public events will be held beginning Feb. 6 to gather community input on the new long-range plan.

These long-range plans are updated every 10 years, Cary said, and smaller updates occur every five years.

For city government, they help inform budgets so expensive infrastructure projects, such as streets or trunk sewer lines, can be planned for. For developers, they help provide some predictability on how the city may grow.

Much of the city's growth in the past 10 years has occurred on the southern and eastern edges.

But the 2040 comprehensive plan set a goal that 20% of new residential construction be in the city's interior, and the city's seen 26% infill construction since the plan was developed in 2010.