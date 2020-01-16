Lincoln residents get chance to shape city's long-term future

City planning officials want to know how residents want Lincoln and Lancaster County to grow over the next 30 years, as projections show the population increasing by 120,000 people.
A new survey asks what major investment should be made in Lincoln or Lancaster County, with answers aimed at helping shape future plans for the area.
The survey asks if Lincoln should adopt milestones such as going carbon neutral by 2050. Or having equitable access to preventative health care. Or completing the East Beltway.
The 10-question survey is one of a number of ways city planners are seeking input to shape the next comprehensive plan for Lincoln and Lancaster County, a guide for land use, economic development, transportation, housing, health and sustainability over the next 30 years.
“The Comprehensive Plan not only will look forward in time, but also forward in concept with new and innovative ideas that will guide the community to a thriving, resilient, innovative and livable future,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.
Gaylor Baird and City-County Planning Director David Cary announced the kickoff of the process to develop the next comprehensive plan. A series of public events will be held beginning Feb. 6 to gather community input on the new long-range plan.
These long-range plans are updated every 10 years, Cary said, and smaller updates occur every five years.
For city government, they help inform budgets so expensive infrastructure projects, such as streets or trunk sewer lines, can be planned for. For developers, they help provide some predictability on how the city may grow.
Much of the city's growth in the past 10 years has occurred on the southern and eastern edges.
But the 2040 comprehensive plan set a goal that 20% of new residential construction be in the city's interior, and the city's seen 26% infill construction since the plan was developed in 2010.
And actual apartment construction has exceeded that comprehensive plan's goal by 5 percentage points, which planning officials say is due in part to construction costs and demand.
With some big-box stores going under in recent years as e-commerce remade the retail industry, these shuttered sites may be potential places for redevelopment efforts in the city, mixing housing and retail space, Cary said.
The planning process involved in updating the comprehensive plan is expected to take more than a year.
After it's proposed, the comprehensive plan will need to be approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, Lancaster County Board and Lincoln City Council.
"We’re going to take our time and get this right,” Gaylor Baird said.
