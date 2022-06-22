Lincoln resettlement fund reaches more than 50% of its goal

Since local leaders asked the Lincoln community two weeks ago to contribute to a fund to help with refugee resettlement, more than 50% of the campaign's goal has been reached.

There are still two weeks left to reach the $400,000 goal set for the monthlong campaign, which ends July 7. About $245,000 has been raised, according to Peter Schnake, communications manager for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

"Right now there are so many family services that are strained. If we can direct this money to these services, families will be better off," he said.

When the campaign kicked off June 9, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, along with local philanthropic leaders, announced about $128,000 had already been raised.

Although several local resettlement organizations were already providing help to refugees, the recent influx of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees required more assistance.

Local resettlement agencies identified areas where they could build on already existing resources. Those areas included transportation support, child care and additional case management.

Some local companies, including Duncan Aviation, Nelnet, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska and Ameritas, have donated $10,000.

Although the campaign is still active, applications for grants opened Wednesday and will remain open until July 11, when the review process will begin.

According to Schnake, applications are open to any 501(c)(3) organization that provides services in Lincoln and Lancaster County to resettling families.

Those interested in contributing can visit unitedwaylincoln.org or text "RESETTLE" to 41444 and a link to the donation page will be sent back.

Checks can be made out to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, with "Lincoln Resettlement Fund" in the memo line and mailed to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, 238 S. 13th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

