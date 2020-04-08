You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln reports first death from COVID-19; State eclipses 500 cases
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The first Lincoln resident has died of COVID-19, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday as the city reported three more cases of the coronavirus-caused disease.

Information about the person who died or the newly confirmed cases wasn't immediately available, but details were expected at the daily briefing on Lincoln's response to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday afternoon. 

With the mayor's announcement, Nebraska has recorded 13 deaths from COVID-19. 

By noon Wednesday, Nebraska had 519 confirmed cases of the viral disease.

Overall, Lancaster County had the third most confirmed cases behind Douglas County, 181, and Hall County, 69.

City Hall: Lincoln's seeking protective equipment for first responders, health care facilities

State and local officials said they expect to see the number of confirmed cases continue to rise as the ability to test for the virus has expanded in recent weeks.

Nearly 8,000 tests have been conducted to date in Nebraska and positive tests have registered in 6% of samples, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

