Lincoln reports first death from COVID-19; State eclipses 500 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The first Lincoln resident has died of COVID-19, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday as the city reported three more cases of the coronavirus-caused disease.

Information about the person who died or the newly confirmed cases wasn't immediately available, but details were expected at the daily briefing on Lincoln's response to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday afternoon.

With the mayor's announcement, Nebraska has recorded 13 deaths from COVID-19.

By noon Wednesday, Nebraska had 519 confirmed cases of the viral disease.

Overall, Lancaster County had the third most confirmed cases behind Douglas County, 181, and Hall County, 69.

State and local officials said they expect to see the number of confirmed cases continue to rise as the ability to test for the virus has expanded in recent weeks.

Nearly 8,000 tests have been conducted to date in Nebraska and positive tests have registered in 6% of samples, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.