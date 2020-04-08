Lincoln reports first death from COVID-19, 'a somber moment for our community,' mayor says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A man in his 50s confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday has died, marking the first coronavirus-related death in Lincoln, city officials announced Wednesday.

"This is a somber moment for our community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said, extending her sympathies to the friends and relatives of the man.

The man who died wasn't identified by city officials, who said he contracted COVID-19 by community spread.

He'd been hospitalized and had an underlying health condition, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

He's the 13th death in Nebraska associated with COVID-19, nine of which have involved residents in their 70s or older.

Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County Wednesday, bringing the total to 39, and all five appear to stem from community spread of the virus, Lopez said.

Three were women, in their 40s, 50s and 60s, respectively, and two involved men in their 40s and 50s.

The largest share of testing in Lancaster County has been conducted on people ages 30 to 49, with many being first responders or health care workers, Lopez said.