Lincoln receives $2.7 million bus transportation grant

Lincoln has been awarded a $2.7 million federal grant to improve its bus infrastructure system through the purchase of electric buses, charging stations and other improvements.

Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, announced the U.S. Department of Transportation grant on Wednesday.

"This significant investment in Lincoln's buses and transit system is going to make a difference for the city's commuters and residents," she said.

"It will enable updates that will allow them to travel to their destinations safely and efficiently."

