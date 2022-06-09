Lincoln re-ups its recycling contract with Firstar but under different terms

Commodity prices for recycling materials are good these days, so the city is hoping to take advantage with a new contract with the Papillion-based Firstar Fiber.

The city rebid its contract, and Firstar, which had the previous contract, won the bid again, but under different terms.

Currently, the city pays a base rate of $60 per ton of recycling for Firstar to process and sell it, and the city budgets $420,000 a year, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

With the new contract, the city’s cost will be based on market rate, which means right now it would pay $35 a ton.

The old contract, Garden said, meant the city didn’t assume any risk based on the commodity prices of recyclables, but it also didn’t benefit from the prices. Glass remains a flat rate.

“We’re looking at a pretty healthy market right now,” Garden said.

The four-year contract is not to exceed $1.68 million in four years, or $420,000 a year.

Last year, the city recycled 5,844 tons of mixed paper, newspaper, cardboard, plastic, steel and aluminum. Of that, 71% was cardboard.

