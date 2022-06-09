 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln re-ups its recycling contract with Firstar but under different terms

  • 0
Cardboard

Jan Frohman recycles corrugated cardboard in 2018 at the city recycling site south of Lincoln East High School.

 Journal Star file photo

Commodity prices for recycling materials are good these days, so the city is hoping to take advantage with a new contract with the Papillion-based Firstar Fiber.

The city rebid its contract, and Firstar, which had the previous contract, won the bid again, but under different terms.

Currently, the city pays a base rate of $60 per ton of recycling for Firstar to process and sell it, and the city budgets $420,000 a year, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

With the new contract, the city’s cost will be based on market rate, which means right now it would pay $35 a ton.

The old contract, Garden said, meant the city didn’t assume any risk based on the commodity prices of recyclables, but it also didn’t benefit from the prices. Glass remains a flat rate.

“We’re looking at a pretty healthy market right now,” Garden said.

The four-year contract is not to exceed $1.68 million in four years, or $420,000 a year.

People are also reading…

Last year, the city recycled 5,844 tons of mixed paper, newspaper, cardboard, plastic,  steel and aluminum. Of that, 71% was cardboard.

Scooter's drive-thru at 10th and Van Dorn streets gets zoning OK from council
City considering $3.3 million in TIF for business expanding in Haymarket

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump wanted to visit Capitol on Jan 6, head of Secret Service reveals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News