Lincoln puts elevated roundabout project on hold after bids exceed budget

"It's not the end of the story, but it’s the beginning of a new chapter for the intersection," Meginnis said.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould, who represents that area of town, said she planned to review the bids in an effort to see if the city could bring the project within budget.

When she heard the mayor had decided to shelve the project for now, Raybould was disappointed.

"I was disappointed for my constituents who were really hoping this would move forward," she said in an interview Tuesday evening.

The project was more than just an elevated roundabout, but seven miles of new road, three pedestrian underpasses and altogether a series of improvements in that quadrant of the city "that are long overdue," she said.

"If we don't have a solution now, we're going to have to come up with a solution in the very near future," she said.

Each day, about 39,000 vehicles pass through the intersection, and traffic volume in that area is projected to rise to 59,000 by 2045.

The area is going to continue to be a problem in the city's street networks, said Casady, who drives through it on his morning and afternoon commute.

"Ultimately, a project is going to be done in this area," Casady said. "What that looks like I can’t say right now."

