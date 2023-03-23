Lincoln could become the first city in the state to offer paid parental leave – a way to help recruit and retain employees in a tight labor market.

The proposal, which has been approved by the city’s personnel board and will be on first reading with the City Council Monday, would give employees six weeks paid leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child, said Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre.

Paid leave would be available to full-time birthing and non-birthing parents from the time they start working for the city, and on a pro-rated basis to part-time employees who work at least 20 hours a week.

Those employees would be eligible for taking additional unpaid leave using earned sick and vacation time under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which guarantees employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

Another benefit: Employees could use the paid leave over a period of 12 months.

“Providing new parents with paid leave contributes to healthy child development, improves maternal health, supports a partner or father’s involvement in child care, and reinforces families’ economic security,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “By offering paid parental leave, the City of Lincoln will be in an even stronger position to compete for top talent who will deliver the high-quality services our community expects and deserves.”

McIntyre, who was hired to lead the department last spring, said the idea for paid parental leave came up not long after she started, an issue that’s taken on more importance as longtime workers retire and new employees are hired.

“If you’re a new employee, during that first year, you don’t have enough banked sick leave or vacation to cover the time off you’ll need as a new parent,” she said.

If the council passes the proposal, it would go into effect immediately for non-union employees, and the city has offered to reopen negotiations with the unions to add it to their contracts, she said.

City officials estimate about 45 employees would take advantage of the paid leave annually, at a cost of $343,000 a year, but no money would need to be added to the budget because it already includes those hours that they would be working, were they not on leave, McIntyre said.

No other Nebraska cities offer paid parental leave, nor does the state, though state employees who have used all their sick leave and vacation can take advantage of a maternity leave donation program.

Other Midwestern cities that provide paid family leave include Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in Iowa and Madison, Wisconsin, as well as larger cities on the coasts, McIntyre said.

The parental leave proposal is one of two big changes that will make city jobs more attractive and make those jobs more competitive with private companies, she said.

The other is to allow probationary employees – those with under six months on the job – the ability to use vacation and sick time as they accrue it.

Now, she said, probationary employees accrue vacation and sick leave during the first six months, but aren't allowed to use it until they are no longer on probationary status. Accrual rates differ but the most common is for employees to earn roughly a day of sick leave and vacation leave a month.

“That’s not how our modern families work,” McIntyre said. “It’s challenging to start a new job and have no vacation or sick leave for six months.”

