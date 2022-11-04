Lincoln prolongs food truck pilot program after 5 more vendors apply

If you’re downtown and want to grab a sandwich — or a taco, perhaps — at a food truck, you’ll have a bit more time.

Chalk it up to some lovely fall weather.

A pilot program to expand the city’s food truck program into parts of downtown — near the State Office Building at 14th and L streets and in the South Haymarket under the Rosa Parks Way overpass — began in May.

It was supposed to end Tuesday, but the city's Dan Marvin told the council Monday that the city has recently had five more food trucks apply, and the nice weather will give them a chance to try out the downtown locations.

That will give city officials more data and input from food truck vendors to use to evaluate the pilot and come up with a permanent program, he said.

City officials plan to let the food trucks set up shop next week, before the council votes on the ordinance to extend the pilot until the end of the year.