Lincoln prolongs food truck pilot program after 5 more vendors apply

If you’re downtown and want to grab a sandwich — or a taco, perhaps — at a food truck, you’ll have a bit more time.
Chalk it up to some lovely fall weather.
A pilot program to expand the city’s
food truck program into parts of downtown — near the State Office Building at 14th and L streets and in the South Haymarket under the Rosa Parks Way overpass — began in May.
It was supposed to end Tuesday, but the city's Dan Marvin told the council Monday that the city has recently had five more food trucks apply, and the nice weather will give them a chance to try out the downtown locations.
That will give city officials more data and input from food truck vendors to use to evaluate the pilot and come up with a permanent program, he said.
City officials plan to let the food trucks set up shop next week, before the council votes on the ordinance to extend the pilot until the end of the year.
22 Lincoln food trucks and mobile dining options
Captain Blintz
Captain Blintz began operating in August 2019 in Lincoln and Omaha. The truck specializes in French crepes, both savory and sweet, made "fresh to order and handed out to you just like on the streets of Paris," owner Daniel Karasev said. Upcoming locations are listed on the truck's
Facebook page.
Porkcentric
Porkcentric serves pork carnitas in tacos, tortas and nachos. The business pops up at breweries and businesses throughout Lincoln, with locations listed on its
Facebook page, owner Hector Gonzalez-Leetch said.
Waffleman
Bill Maltas with his new Waffleman food truck.
Rosari's
Rosari's serves pupusas and tacos. It is typically near 27th and Vine streets.
Phil's Fish N Chips
Customers line up to order food at Phil's Fish N Chips food truck in June. Find future locations on the truck's
Facebook page.
Sweet Baby J's Tropical Sno
Sweet Baby J's Tropical Sno is a local family-operated Hawaiian Shave Ice truck. The truck is
at local events and is outside Sigma Chi fraternity every Nebraska home game.
Mary Ellen's Food for the Soul
Mary Ellen's Food for the Soul puts its menu and upcoming events and locations on its
Facebook page.
Fat Ferg's BBQ
Fat Berg's BBQ boasts Fat Ferg's BBQ Sauce and lists information and events on its
Facebook page.
Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N
The Taco Loco Lincoln Dig-N food truck goes to various community events; you can find the schedule on the truck's
Facebook page. The Mexican restaurant is frequently at Ninth and P streets in front of Melichar, and it boasts that it may be able to make you something not on the menu.
Roaming Tacos
Roaming Tacos specializes in "creative combinations of tacos inspired by cultures from all over the world," the food stand says. Its list of upcoming events can be found on its
Events page on Facebook. The menu is here.
Kona Ice
Kona Ice is a Hawaiian-style shaved ice truck. Check the
Facebook page to see where the truck will be next.
Taqueria Limon
Taqueria Limon is a Mexican food truck located at 33rd and Cornhusker.
Spokes
Spokes makes 900-degree wood-fired pizza at various events. Its menu is
here.
Big Luvs BBQ
Big Luvs BBQ's
Facebook page says the truck is "where BBQ was a dream and Pig is King." Its menu is listed here. Events and locations for the truck are listed on the Facebook page.
The Gilded Swine
The Gilded Swine specializes in unique and house-made sausages. It can be found at Glacial Till and other area events; check
the calendar. The menu? Seasonal sausage, "perfectly normal" wurst and volkswurst, along with seasonal sides.
Gonzo Gourmand
Gonzo Gourmand (chef Seth Steelsmith shown hopping out of the truck) features an
eclectic menu centered around ultra-premium beef aged 28 days instead of the traditional 14 days. Its Events page lists where the truck will be.
Tastee Trailer
The Tastee Trailer offers Tastees, onion chips and hand-crafted dip in the tradition of the longtime northeast Lincoln Tastee Inn that closed a few years back, although it has no affiliation with that restaurant. You can find where the trailer will be by texting the word TASTEE to 31996 or by visiting the food truck's
Facebook page.
Nitro Burger
Ann Schmidt takes an order from customer Mark Berg inside the Nitro Burger Bus in 2014. Nitro Burger boasts on
its webpage "the best and might we add, healthiest in twisted traditional street food cuisine, cooked to order. ... We use only the freshest ingredients and from-scratch BBQs and sauces." Nitro Burger's location can be found by looking at the bus Facebook page.
Heoya food truck
Heoya serves lunch outside Midwest International Distribution in this 2011 file photo.
The restaurant makes its home at 3280 Superior St., serving Asian fusion, Korean and Vietnamese food.
JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine
JuJu’s Vegan Cajun and Creole Cuisine is a catering and pop-up-style restaurant and has been featured at White Elm Brewery (both locations), Saro Cider, Cosmic Eye Brewery, Code Beer Co. and a few other local bars and lounges.
Maui Wowi Lincoln
Maui Wowi, a national chain, operates at Lincoln events serving Hawaiian coffees and premium smoothies. Information about the mobile dining option is available on its
website.
MotorFood
MotorFood is based at Cultiva Labs, 2510 Randolph St., and will likely soon begin to set up at other locations, like brew pubs.
