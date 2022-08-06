Lincoln police would be highest-paid officers in state under proposed contract

Lincoln Police will be the highest-paid law enforcement officers in the state if the City Council approves a three-year contract giving officers an 8% wage hike and sergeants a 10% increase beginning Aug. 18.

The contract, approved by the Lincoln Police Union after about two months of negotiations with the city, increases starting pay for new officers from $28.55 an hour to $30.83. Hourly wages for new sergeants would increase from $37.06 an hour to $40.76.

That means new officers would make $64,128 annually and those who reach the highest step in the pay scale would be paid $90,646. The annual pay range for sergeants would be $84,793 to $107,369. The top hourly wages for officers would be $40.77and $51.62 for sergeants.

The current annual salaries range from $59,377 to $83,932 for officers, and $77,884 to $97,608 for sergeants.

Law enforcement salaries Current LPD starting salaries: Officer: $59,377 ($28.55/hour) Sgt.: $77,884 ($37.06) Proposed LPD salaries beginning Aug. 18: Officer: $64,128 ($30.83) Sgt.: $84,793 ($40.77) Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies beginning Aug. 11: Officer: $62,476 ($30.04) Sgt.: $78,282 ($37.63)

Under the new contract, officers would get a 6.5% increase next year and sergeants a 4.5% increase. Pay for both officers and sergeants would increase 3% in 2024.

The contract would cost the city $3.2 million this year and $5 million in the second year of its biennial budget, said Barb McIntyre, Lincoln-Lancaster County human resources director.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird emphasized public safety in her proposed budget, adding police officers and firefighters among other public safety investments.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the contract will help hire and retain officers and reduce a chronic staff shortage LPD has faced in recent years.

“It’s really hard hiring people today,” she said. “You’re competing with the entire nation for law enforcement officers and to get the qualified people in our department we need to make it a lot more appealing to them financially. Being highest-paid (in the state) is kind of a no-brainer for me.”

The average minimum officer salary of seven comparable Midwest cities Lincoln used as part of the negotiations was $30.02 an hour and the maximum average was $40.65, McIntyre said.

She declined to name the cities used in the seven-city array, which she said isn't shared with union officials during negotiations, but did acknowledge Omaha was among them.

Starting pay for Omaha officers for 2022 is $30.36, and the maximum is $42.47, she said.

Because of LPD’s “generalist” model of policing — where officers work most cases from beginning to end, rather than taking reports and handing them off to other investigators — Lincoln officers have a lot more to do than officers in many departments, including Omaha, Ewins said.

LPD is now short 20 officers, despite a class of 20 recruits going through the department’s academy. Ewins said she hopes to get another class of recruits with previous experience to help fill that gap prior to a full recruit class in January.

The new contract adds other incentives, including a $4,000 lump-sum payment for existing officers beginning Aug. 18; a $3,000 payment for officers who start in the next fiscal year; and $2,000 for officers who start in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The estimated $1.3 million needed for those lump-sum incentives will come from savings within the LPD budget, not as an added budget item, Ewins said.

Another recent change by the city makes it easier and more affordable for officers with experience at other agencies to buy into LPD’s pension, and that will help attract experienced officers from other states as well as Nebraska, McIntyre said.

The wage hike alone is significantly higher than other city wage increases approved this year, which range from 3%-4%. The current LPD contract, which will expire Aug. 18, reflected a 3.25% increase in pay over the previous contract.

McIntyre said the higher increases for LPD are based on what’s happening in law enforcement as departments across the nation have had hiring challenges, and it’s different for different professions.

“I’d love to say they’re all equal but they’re not,” she said. “Some grow faster than others.”

Lincoln Police Union President Jeff Sorenson declined comment.

Both Ewins and McIntyre said trying to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies was the primary motivator in contract negotiations, not the state’s decision last fall to deal with a chronic staff shortage in corrections by raising starting wages by $8 an hour, increasing the hourly wage to $28.

That did affect other agencies, including Lancaster County Corrections and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

County Corrections employees got a 26% increase in their new contract (followed by 3% increases the following two years).

Sheriff’s deputies got a 10% raise, which was retroactive to August 2021, bringing starting salaries to $59,502 and raising them another 5% this month — bringing the hourly wage to $30.04 an hour and annual salary to $62,476. They’ll get 3% the following year.

Other changes in the LPD contract include:

* Increases in the pay differential for officers who work second and third shifts.

* Increases in longevity pay for officers who have been at LPD at least seven years.

* An increase in the probationary period for new officers from 6 months to a year.

* Language that makes clear pregnancy- and childbirth-related medical issues won’t count toward the 210-day light duty limit.

* Increasing the city’s contribution to employees’ health insurance by 2% for family coverage.

* Increasing the life insurance benefit from $60,000 to $75,000.

* Using gender-neutral language in the contract, which the city has been doing with other labor contracts.

“I think it is a really good contract for us,” McIntyre said. “We need to focus on the safety and security of our city and we need a healthy and vibrant police force to ensure we have a safe city.”