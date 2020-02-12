Lincoln police cracking down on bikes on downtown sidewalks

However, police have issued only about a dozen tickets for riding on sidewalks since 2014. The city even considered rescinding the ban in 2016, but ultimately left rules in place.

In 2017, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow skateboards and nonmotorized scooters on downtown sidewalks.

Scheinost, though, said that with rental electric scooters arriving soon, "we see the potential for some issues."

He said he understands that it may be more convenient to ride on the sidewalk and people may feel safer riding there than in the street. But it is also a safety issue with so many pedestrians in the downtown area.

"I would encourage people to use the bicycle lanes," Scheinost said, noting that the motorized scooters will be allowed on the N Street Cycle Track, even though they will be banned on city trails.

Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said his organization's goal is to keep downtown residents, employees and patrons safe, so he sees the crackdown as valuable tool to do that.

"Hopefully this new policy will ticket those who put others in harms way, while only giving warnings to those who just need to be aware of the current policy," he said.