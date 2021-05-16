Lincoln police chief finalists narrowed to eight

Thirty-one people from 16 states applied to be Lincoln’s next police chief, a list that has been narrowed down to eight people city officials will interview later this month.
Officials aren’t releasing the names of the eight candidates who want to replace Jeff Bliemeister as the top cop at the Lincoln Police Department until they narrow the list to three or four people following interviews the week of May 24.
The city will hold a public forum at a yet-to-be scheduled date in June to introduce the candidates and get feedback.
No internal candidates are among the eight finalists, who come from Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oregon, according to Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff. There are five men and three women vying for the job at this point.
Bliemeister, who was installed by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2016, resigned in January to take a job at Bryan Health and Assistant Chief Brian Jackson is acting chief.
The city hired the Police Executive Research Forum, a research and policy organization, to lead the search, and met with community focus groups from various sectors, as well as LPD staff, city advisory boards and groups that included the NAACP, Black Leaders Movement and Change Now LNK.
The city also conducted a short survey for Lincoln residents completed by 1,613 people. Of those, 90% or more said a commitment to transparency and accountability, experience in recruiting, training and retention, and crisis and emergency management were “important or very important qualities.”
Open-ended responses to the survey prized characteristics such as honesty, integrity, empathy and humility in a new chief, as well as being open to diverse perspectives and remaining apolitical.
The survey received the most open-ended comments relating to diversity, equity, accountability, transparency and reducing the use of force.
A smaller number, many of whom oppose the mayor, wanted a police chief who would resist her influence.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird pulled together a committee of nine community and law enforcement representatives to help with the search. That group, along with several city staff members, will recommend the finalists.
The mayor will nominate a new chief, which is subject to City Council approval.
