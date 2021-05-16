Lincoln police chief finalists narrowed to eight

Thirty-one people from 16 states applied to be Lincoln’s next police chief, a list that has been narrowed down to eight people city officials will interview later this month.

Officials aren’t releasing the names of the eight candidates who want to replace Jeff Bliemeister as the top cop at the Lincoln Police Department until they narrow the list to three or four people following interviews the week of May 24.

The city will hold a public forum at a yet-to-be scheduled date in June to introduce the candidates and get feedback.

No internal candidates are among the eight finalists, who come from Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico and Oregon, according to Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff. There are five men and three women vying for the job at this point.

Bliemeister, who was installed by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2016, resigned in January to take a job at Bryan Health and Assistant Chief Brian Jackson is acting chief.

The city hired the Police Executive Research Forum, a research and policy organization, to lead the search, and met with community focus groups from various sectors, as well as LPD staff, city advisory boards and groups that included the NAACP, Black Leaders Movement and Change Now LNK.