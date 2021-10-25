Lincoln plans to contract with companies to help plow residential streets during snowstorms

Lincoln will extend the residential plowing system it tried last winter — when the city received a record 15-inch snowfall — contracting with five companies to clear side streets while the city crews clear main thoroughfares.
Last winter, using the contractors resulted in residential neighborhoods being cleared at least 72 hours earlier than with the traditional snow removal plan, said Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
Traditionally, the city’s winter operations prioritized arterials and school and bus routes for snow removal and used a 4-inch metric to determine when to plow residential streets, a threshold criticized for years, and a process that often resulted in side streets turning into snow- and ice-packed messes.
This year’s winter operations budget is nearly $5.5 million — about $154,000 more than last year's budget.
Because Mother Nature dumped 15 inches on Lincoln last winter, the city ended up spending about $6.2 million, $910,000 more than it had budgeted.
In 2019-20, the city spent $4.6 million for snow removal and about $6 million in 2018-19, according to transportation and utilities officials.
The cost of using contractors is comparable to just using city services, an LTU spokeswoman said, because they are paid only when they're used and city plows would otherwise have to clear those streets at a later date.
During heavier snowstorms, city and contractor crews plow more than 2,600 lane miles of streets and 90 miles of bike trails. About 70% of the trails are school walking routes, so parks and recreation officials try to have them cleared for the morning commute to schools.
The city is fully stocked with salt and brine to help keep roads drivable and uses pavement sensors and weather forecasting to make decisions about how best to use its resources, Elliott said.
Since last year, the department has enhanced training for street inspections, fine-tuned communications procedures and will, again this winter, use GPS tracking systems in city and contractor plows to track plowing progress in real time. Residents can also see where plows are working during snowstorms at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
During residential parking bans — one of three types of parking bans during snowstorms — residents cannot park on sides of the street with odd-numbered addresses in 2021 and on even-numbered sides in 2022.
The other parking bans are snow emergency bans, when parking is prohibited on both sides of emergency routes, arterial streets and bus routes; and snow removal bans that prohibit parking on either side of the street in areas designated as snow removal districts, typically between midnight and 8 a.m.
Those districts include downtown, University Place, Havelock, Bethany, College View, 11th and G streets, 17th and Washington streets, and 25th and Sumner streets. Free parking will be available during those bans from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. at Center Park Garage, 1100 N St.
City officials urged residents to plan ahead with emergency kits in their cars — blankets, hand-warmers, ice melt and shovels; and to replace smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.
They also reminded residents that they’re required to shovel sidewalks and around fire hydrants by 9 a.m. after the end of a snowfall. Elliott said if residents plow a 10-foot area to the left of their driveways, plows will dump snow there, instead of at the base of their plowed driveway.
Residents may report unshoveled sidewalks via the UPLNK app on their mobile phones or on the UPLNK page at lincoln.ne.gov.
Lincoln Police recommend drivers who get stuck in the snow to stay with the vehicles until help arrives because abandoned vehicles will be towed. For police assistance, call the non-emergency line at 402-441-6000.
