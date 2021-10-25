Lincoln plans to contract with companies to help plow residential streets during snowstorms

During heavier snowstorms, city and contractor crews plow more than 2,600 lane miles of streets and 90 miles of bike trails. About 70% of the trails are school walking routes, so parks and recreation officials try to have them cleared for the morning commute to schools.

The city is fully stocked with salt and brine to help keep roads drivable and uses pavement sensors and weather forecasting to make decisions about how best to use its resources, Elliott said.

Since last year, the department has enhanced training for street inspections, fine-tuned communications procedures and will, again this winter, use GPS tracking systems in city and contractor plows to track plowing progress in real time. Residents can also see where plows are working during snowstorms at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

During residential parking bans — one of three types of parking bans during snowstorms — residents cannot park on sides of the street with odd-numbered addresses in 2021 and on even-numbered sides in 2022.

The other parking bans are snow emergency bans, when parking is prohibited on both sides of emergency routes, arterial streets and bus routes; and snow removal bans that prohibit parking on either side of the street in areas designated as snow removal districts, typically between midnight and 8 a.m.