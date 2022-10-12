Lincoln plans for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure

If you need to charge your electric vehicle in Lincoln, try one of the city’s downtown parking garages.

The city recently invited businesses and the general public to fill out a survey regarding use of electric vehicles in Lincoln, part of the creation of a communitywide strategy for electric vehicle-charging infrastructure.

Whatever those plans are, they’ll be built upon the 15 charging stations that have been available primarily in downtown parking garages since 2016. Each has the ability to charge two cars at once.

Frank Uhlarik, the city’s sustainability and compliance administrator, said the city got grants to buy and install those, and is in the process of installing another 12 charging stations — each with two charging ports — at municipal operations sites, though they’ll also be available to the public.

The existing charging ports are primarily used by visitors to the city or people living in downtown condos, he said.

In March, 110 people had used the charging stations 338 times, according to the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance, which monitors the use of charging stations for communities and organizations that are part of the group. Doing so had saved users $2,575, compared with gas mileage, although Uhlarik noted that is using a much lower gas price than motorists are currently paying.

Since first installed, the stations have been used 9,639 times, saving those car owners $42,778.

Uhlarik said the city is taking a “measured approach” to building the infrastructure, though he said ultimately the private sector — the convenience stores and other places motorists often fill up their tanks — will need to take over the market.

Although the city could do a better job of advertising the charging stations, electric car users can access apps that tell them where all the stations are located and if there’s a wait, he said. And so far there’s not long lines waiting to use them.

But that could change — which is why the city is creating a plan.

President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law provides $7.5 billion to states to build out an EV charging network along interstate highways. Nebraska was recently approved for $6 million a year for five years, which the state plans to use to install charging stations along I-80.

A draft of the city’s plan — including the survey results — will be available later this year.