Lincoln passes first ban in Nebraska to prevent conversion therapy on youth

Lincoln became the first city in Nebraska to ban conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth after a 5-1 City Council vote Monday.

The move bars counselors, psychiatrists and therapists from seeking to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor. Professional associations have condemned the therapy over concerns it damages the mental health of children and can lead to high incidences of suicide.

Survivors testified at a Feb. 8 public hearing about the shame, anxiety and depression they felt when subjected to conversion therapy.

Troy Stevenson of The Trevor Project, which advocates for conversion therapy bans, said the so-called therapy is ineffective in its aim and only harms youth mental health.

“This is a tremendous victory for the LGBTQ youth of Lincoln, and we hope it will encourage the passage of similar protections throughout the rest of the Cornhusker State,” Stevenson said in a news release.

Opponents at the public hearing said the ban amounted to a subtle form of religious discrimination and it unlawfully infringes on the speech of therapists and their clients.