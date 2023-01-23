 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln, Omaha airports get more federal money for projects

  • Updated
  • 0

The Blue Angels flew into Lincoln on Monday to kick off the official planning process for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow scheduled for Aug. 26-27 at the Lincoln Airport.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer on Monday announced more than $21 million in federal grants for the state's two largest airports.

Omaha's Eppley Airport will receive $20.9 million, which will be used for constructing a canopy on the airport's terminal building and widening the terminal entrance road. 

Lincoln Airport terminal construction, 12.1

Construction on the Lincoln Airport terminal, shown in December, is several months behind schedule.

The Lincoln Airport will receive $414,900, which will be used to help pay for replacement of the existing terminal building cooling towers, fans, internal exhaust decks, control equipment and associated plumbing.

The grants are the second ones the airports have received from a $5 billion fund that was approved specifically for airport terminal projects as part of the federal infrastructure law.

In July, Eppley received $20 million and the Lincoln Airport got $850,000.

"This is yet another exciting development for travelers and our state’s economy,” Fischer said in a news release.

People are also reading…

Company plans huge investment in Lincoln Airport with aim of creating cargo hub
Lincoln Airport terminal project faces delays

Both airports are undergoing major terminal expansion projects. The Lincoln Airport began its $55 million project in 2021 and expects to have it mostly complete later this year. The expansion will add 35,000 square feet to the terminal, including additional gates, and will add modern features, such as a single security screening line.

Eppley is planning to start a $600 million project that will nearly double the size of the existing terminal. Construction is expected to start in 2024 and be complete by the end of 2027.

"The recently awarded grant will further cement the ability of the terminal to serve the airport for decades to come," David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said in the news release. "We appreciate the efforts of Sen. Fischer in helping to provide critical infrastructure to the residents of Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska."

The Blue Angels flew into Lincoln on Monday to kick off the official planning process for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow scheduled for Aug. 26-27 at the Lincoln Airport.
Lincoln, Omaha airports getting federal grant funds
Lincoln Airport's new Houston flight packed on first day

Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022

Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Child care in the U.S. faces trouble as pandemic aid ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News