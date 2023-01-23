Lincoln, Omaha airports get more federal money for projects

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer on Monday announced more than $21 million in federal grants for the state's two largest airports.
Omaha's Eppley Airport will receive $20.9 million, which will be used for constructing a canopy on the airport's terminal building and widening the terminal entrance road.
The Lincoln Airport will receive $414,900, which will be used to help pay for replacement of the existing terminal building cooling towers, fans, internal exhaust decks, control equipment and associated plumbing.
The grants are the second ones the airports have received from a $5 billion fund that was approved specifically for airport terminal projects as part of the federal infrastructure law.
In July, Eppley received $20 million and the Lincoln Airport got $850,000.
"This is yet another exciting development for travelers and our state’s economy,” Fischer said in a news release.
Both airports are undergoing major terminal expansion projects. The Lincoln Airport began its $55 million project in 2021 and expects to have it mostly complete later this year. The expansion will add 35,000 square feet to the terminal, including additional gates, and will add modern features, such as a single security screening line.
Eppley is planning to start a $600 million project that will nearly double the size of the existing terminal. Construction is expected to start in 2024 and be complete by the end of 2027.
"The recently awarded grant will further cement the ability of the terminal to serve the airport for decades to come," David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport, said in the news release. "We appreciate the efforts of Sen. Fischer in helping to provide critical infrastructure to the residents of Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska."
