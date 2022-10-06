Lincoln officials tout progress on street projects

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined other officials Thursday to tout what she said has been record spending by the city on street projects.
The city spent $61.4 million on streets and sidewalks in its 2022 fiscal year, which brought total spending since 2019 to $167 million. A chunk of that money has come from a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The city also got a $15 million one-time infusion from a highway allocation bond.
“Streets are vital to growing economic opportunity, enhancing public safety and supporting our high quality of life,” Gaylor Baird said.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities improved more than 28 miles of city streets in fiscal 2022, which required 52,000 tons of asphalt and 38,000 square yards of concrete. In addition to the scheduled improvement projects, the department also filled more than 18,600 potholes.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott noted the work done by her department has "delivered real results."
Among the projects highlighted during a news conference Thursday morning was the West A Improvement Project, which is one of the largest in the city's history not involving a state or federal highway. The first half of the project is now complete and includes improvements to 2½ miles of streets and utilities, new roundabouts, a walking and biking trail, and new bus stops.
Elliott also said the department has completed dozens of projects in the past year in all quadrants of the city.
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball said constantly building and improving roads is necessary to help the city grow.
"Making important investment in our community's infrastructure not only enables trade and encourages economic growth, it connects more workers to their jobs and helps revitalize many of the neighborhoods throughout our community, spurring economic development,” Ball said.
Highest-paying construction jobs in Lincoln
The term “recession-proof” has taken on a new and important meaning in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008, a meaning that has been renewed during the pandemic. One recession-proof industry has proven to be construction. Residential and commercial real estate, roads, bridges, power and energy, hotels—each of these sectors has weathered economic storms and proven to be dependable ways for a person to support a family.
The American Institutes of Architects’
Consensus Construction Forecast predicts that nonresidential construction will grow 4.6%, while the overall commercial construction market will see a 5.4% increase. This is against market expectations of global construction gains of 3.7%, meaning the U.S. market is expected to be ahead of the curve. Moreover, road and highway construction is expected to reach $108 billion annually by 2024.
Aside from ongoing supply chain woes that have caused delays in materials delivery, one source of concern in construction is workforce shortages. Analysis from
Deloitte says that labor shortages are the result of a lack of qualified candidates and a skills gap between generations in an industry growing more technologically savvy by the year.
But this does not mean there are no jobs out there—to the contrary, there are a great number of construction jobs out there, and many of them are high-paying and offer career opportunities. To that end,
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Lincoln using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked based on annual pay as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#20. Helpers--brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $35,600
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,190
- Employment: 21,410
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- St. Louis, MO-IL ($63,660)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($61,010)
--- Reno, NV ($54,490)
- Job description: Help brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, or tile and marble setters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
Canva
#19. Construction laborers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $35,730
- #238 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 830
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,000
- Employment: 971,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)
--- Kankakee, IL ($65,730)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)
- Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.
Pixabay
#18. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $38,840
- #120 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $48,500
- Employment: 40,240
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)
- Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.
Canva
#17. Tile and stone setters
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $39,050
- #102 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $48,490
- Employment: 38,150
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($78,200)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($69,740)
--- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($63,630)
- Job description: Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks.
Carl Mydans // Library of Congress
#16. Hazardous materials removal workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $39,410
- #110 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,170
- Employment: 44,010
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Knoxville, TN ($79,260)
--- Salinas, CA ($72,170)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)
- Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.
Pixabay
#15. Roofers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $40,750
- #162 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $47,010
- Employment: 128,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($82,700)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($71,520)
--- Trenton, NJ ($71,260)
- Job description: Cover roofs of structures with shingles, slate, asphalt, aluminum, wood, or related materials. May spray roofs, sidings, and walls with material to bind, seal, insulate, or soundproof sections of structures.
Pixabay
#14. Carpenters
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $41,130
- #294 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,270
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,200
- Employment: 699,300
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)
--- Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)
- Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
#13. Highway maintenance workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $42,090
- #165 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,200
- Employment: 149,890
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)
- Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.
Philip Lange // Shutterstock
#12. Cement masons and concrete finishers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $42,160
- #198 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,390
- Employment: 195,580
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,370)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,730)
--- Rockford, IL ($78,320)
- Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.
Canva
#11. Drywall and ceiling tile installers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $43,340
- #99 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,930
- Employment: 99,700
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,640)
--- Bellingham, WA ($78,580)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($78,170)
- Job description: Apply plasterboard or other wallboard to ceilings or interior walls of buildings. Apply or mount acoustical tiles or blocks, strips, or sheets of shock-absorbing materials to ceilings and walls of buildings to reduce or reflect sound. Materials may be of decorative quality. Includes lathers who fasten wooden, metal, or rockboard lath to walls, ceilings, or partitions of buildings to provide support base for plaster, fireproofing, or acoustical material.
Canva
#10. Sheet metal workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $44,490
- #193 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,320
- Employment: 128,220
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)
--- Kankakee, IL ($91,140)
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)
- Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.
Vera Larina // Shutterstock
#9. Painters, construction and maintenance
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $45,570
- #102 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,460
- Employment: 217,880
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)
--- Salinas, CA ($64,630)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)
- Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.
Canva
#8. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $46,070
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,400
- Employment: 44,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)
- Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.
Canva
#7. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $46,880
- #224 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,280
- Employment: 402,870
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)
- Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.
Canva
#6. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $49,350
- #115 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,420
- Employment: 59,940
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)
--- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)
--- Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)
- Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.
John Leung // Shutterstock
#5. Electricians
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $51,220
- #246 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)
--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)
--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)
- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#4. Structural iron and steel workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $55,150
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,650
- Employment: 71,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,360)
--- Rockford, IL ($90,160)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)
- Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.
Unsplash
#3. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $55,690
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)
--- Kankakee, IL ($93,420)
- Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#2. Construction and building inspectors
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $61,850
- #123 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)
--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)
- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.
Canva
#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Lincoln, NE
- Annual mean salary: $67,270
- #195 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)
--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)
- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
sculpies // Shutterstock
