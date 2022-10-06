Lincoln officials tout progress on street projects

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined other officials Thursday to tout what she said has been record spending by the city on street projects.

The city spent $61.4 million on streets and sidewalks in its 2022 fiscal year, which brought total spending since 2019 to $167 million. A chunk of that money has come from a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019. The city also got a $15 million one-time infusion from a highway allocation bond.

“Streets are vital to growing economic opportunity, enhancing public safety and supporting our high quality of life,” Gaylor Baird said.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities improved more than 28 miles of city streets in fiscal 2022, which required 52,000 tons of asphalt and 38,000 square yards of concrete. In addition to the scheduled improvement projects, the department also filled more than 18,600 potholes.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott noted the work done by her department has "delivered real results."

Among the projects highlighted during a news conference Thursday morning was the West A Improvement Project, which is one of the largest in the city's history not involving a state or federal highway. The first half of the project is now complete and includes improvements to 2½ miles of streets and utilities, new roundabouts, a walking and biking trail, and new bus stops.

Elliott also said the department has completed dozens of projects in the past year in all quadrants of the city.

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Jason Ball said constantly building and improving roads is necessary to help the city grow.

"Making important investment in our community's infrastructure not only enables trade and encourages economic growth, it connects more workers to their jobs and helps revitalize many of the neighborhoods throughout our community, spurring economic development,” Ball said.