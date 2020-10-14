Lincoln officer dragged, injured in early morning traffic stop, police say

A Lincoln police officer sustained minor injuries after his arm got caught inside a car as a suspect drove off from an early morning traffic stop, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The officer went to investigate a report of someone trying to get on top of garages at the Georgetown apartments at 7121 Van Dorn St. around 3:15 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.
A car without license plates drove past the officer as he arrived, so he pulled over the vehicle to investigate, Spilker said.
The driver initially refused to roll down the window, show identification or vehicle registration and gave a fake name before the officer learned he was 28-year-old Logan Vonseggern, who had a suspended license, Spilker said.
At some point, Vonseggern had rolled down the window, and he began arguing with the officer, who decided to arrest him on suspicion of driving under suspension because of his record of failing to show up for court hearings, Spilker said.
The officer reached into the car through the window to try and unlock the door when Vonseggern drove off, dragging the officer, she said.
Other officers who had responded to the stop saw the officer being dragged for about a block as the car accelerated before he fell from the vehicle, Spilker said.
The officer suffered a knee and arm injury, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Police tracked Vonseggern to an apartment in the 5600 block of South 31st Street, and a tenant allowed officers to search the unit.
They found him hiding in a closet and took him to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, among other offenses.
Missing persons cases:
Robert M Wiechelman
Dayton Dajour Price
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Nyla E Lucas
Quatez Felton
Alonte Lester
John Glen Baker
Raven Emma Pierson
Monterell Dwayne Debose
Elisabeth Lorenzo
Cameron Romale Jr Koonce
Sarah A Mangloack
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
Christopher M Johnston
Freddy Rico Pilcher
Dominiga Benito
Leah Rennee York
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hunter P Hawthorne
Michael Medina
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
Zackary Reuter
Brian Diego-garcia
Jaden Hammond
Raven Emma Pierson
Michael Salas Ogden
Isahi A Devora
Kash A Davis
Julisha Deandra Biggs
Tucker A Dobberstine
Dayton W Schultz
Samuel Rg Fatica
Stormy L Chesmore
Alexander Michael Gardner
William A Brown
Mary K Bruber
Alexis Renae Arkulari
Alicia Serinna Chacon
Shaydie Hinman
Machenzie L Pollard
Christopher Allen Wallach
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
Saul Aaron Soto
Edgar A Deleon
Tim0thy J Classen
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Dominique M Wright
Mitchell A Musquiz
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
Kieth L Cunningham
Connor Tiedje
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
Columbriana Hicks
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Rayjah Levering
Claudia Gonzalez
Mercedes Kruger
Shanta One Four Bryant
Mackenzie Estes
Tachae Marie Ross
Bailey Zapata
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Rigo Britt
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Jaywon D Cooper
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
Courtney L Fornstrom
Shalisha M Thomas
Miranda Smith-huenink
Chase Andrew King
Jonathan A Medellin
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Tori Polite
Chris John Goynes
Nyca-ann Gaskill
Jace D Siemer
Dalton J Berens
Austin Aleksander Coate
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
Courtney L Cordes
Robert P Thieme
Adam Castillo
Walter Cj Martin
Tavionna Stevenson
Heather Lynn Charles
Larry Hardenbrook
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
Robert A Christensen
Jesus Lopez-cano
Anthony Edward Jividen
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
Seth P Chambers
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
Mario A Chavez
Shelton W Fils
Tiana Rose
Christian J Randels
'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.