 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln officer dragged, injured in early morning traffic stop, police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln officer dragged, injured in early morning traffic stop, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln police officer sustained minor injuries after his arm got caught inside a car as a suspect drove off from an early morning traffic stop, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday. 

The officer went to investigate a report of someone trying to get on top of garages at the Georgetown apartments at 7121 Van Dorn St. around 3:15 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said. 

A car without license plates drove past the officer as he arrived, so he pulled over the vehicle to investigate, Spilker said. 

Former KLKN reporter found guilty of sexual assault charge

The driver initially refused to roll down the window, show identification or vehicle registration and gave a fake name before the officer learned he was 28-year-old Logan Vonseggern, who had a suspended license, Spilker said. 

At some point, Vonseggern had rolled down the window, and he began arguing with the officer, who decided to arrest him on suspicion of driving under suspension because of his record of failing to show up for court hearings, Spilker said. 

The officer reached into the car through the window to try and unlock the door when Vonseggern drove off, dragging the officer, she said. 

Other officers who had responded to the stop saw the officer being dragged for about a block as the car accelerated before he fell from the vehicle, Spilker said.

The officer suffered a knee and arm injury, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Police tracked Vonseggern to an apartment in the 5600 block of South 31st Street, and a tenant allowed officers to search the unit. 

They found him hiding in a closet and took him to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, among other offenses. 

Missing persons cases:

'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff
Logan Vonseggern

Logan Vonseggern

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News