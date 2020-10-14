Lincoln officer dragged, injured in early morning traffic stop, police say

A Lincoln police officer sustained minor injuries after his arm got caught inside a car as a suspect drove off from an early morning traffic stop, a department spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The officer went to investigate a report of someone trying to get on top of garages at the Georgetown apartments at 7121 Van Dorn St. around 3:15 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

A car without license plates drove past the officer as he arrived, so he pulled over the vehicle to investigate, Spilker said.

The driver initially refused to roll down the window, show identification or vehicle registration and gave a fake name before the officer learned he was 28-year-old Logan Vonseggern, who had a suspended license, Spilker said.

At some point, Vonseggern had rolled down the window, and he began arguing with the officer, who decided to arrest him on suspicion of driving under suspension because of his record of failing to show up for court hearings, Spilker said.

The officer reached into the car through the window to try and unlock the door when Vonseggern drove off, dragging the officer, she said.