Lincoln nonprofits in tourism industry eligible for grant funding through county-city program

Nonprofit organizations that host events to draw people to Lincoln can now apply for grants to help them recover from the pandemic.

City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials Thursday announced a $5 million grant program using federal American Rescue Plan funds for nonprofits in the tourism industry.

“The nonprofits in our community produce outstanding events all year long — events that bring residents, visitors and tourists together for sports and entertainment,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. ”These funds are intended to help this important sector recover from the revenue losses during the pandemic and to support new programming.”

City and county officials have worked together to allocate $108 million from the federal relief plan in an effort to avoid duplication of efforts. The city got $46 million and the county $62 million.

They’ve announced several stimulus grant programs, including those for job training, small business stabilization, expanding broadband service, improving rural water service and helping nonprofits.

They’ve made several changes in how they plan to use the money in an effort to make sure they follows federal guidelines, which have changed.

Grants will be made to nonprofits to cover six months of operating expenses up to $1 million, according to a news release.

That grant program is funded by $4.3 million in city funds and $600,000 from the county, said Jennifer Williams, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Applications will be accepted June 1-14. Eligible nonprofits include foundations, sports associations and arts and cultural organizations. A committee of city and county officials will review the applications.

Information about the program and the application for funding are available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.