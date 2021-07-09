Lincoln nonprofits get state grants for affordable housing

Three Lincoln nonprofits have received a total of $5 million in grants and matching funds for affordable housing from the state.

The grants are among $14.6 million awarded to 10 nonprofits in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority through Nebraska’s Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund and Urban Workforce Housing Match program.

The Lincoln nonprofits and their awards include: the Nebraska Housing Resource ($1 million grant; $666,667 match); Neighborworks Lincoln ($1 million grant; $666,667 match); and South of Downtown Community Development Organization ($1 million grant; $666,666 match).

“After recently announcing grants under the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, today the State is issuing awards to help build affordable homes in our urban communities,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a prepared statement. “Increasing the availability of high-quality, affordable homes will grow our workforce as we continue to create great-paying jobs in Nebraska.”