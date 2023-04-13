A relatively tame exchange of views voiced by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former Sen. Suzanne Geist, her opponent in the May 2 Lincoln mayoral race, ended with a bang Thursday when the mayor described Geist's priorities as "too extreme" for Lincoln.

"It's not a time to roll the dice and take a chance," Gaylor Baird said in final remarks concluding a joint appearance before 200 persons who packed a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Lincoln Country Club.

Geist had no opportunity to respond since she had previously delivered her closing remarks, which centered on Lincoln's potential for growth and opportunity if its leadership "know(s) when to get out of the way."

"When our citizens tighten their belt, government needs to tighten its belt," she said.

In her final remarks, Gaylor Baird said Geist's legislative record might "discourage young professionals" from wanting to live and work in Lincoln.

Lincoln needs to be "open to all," including LGBTQ persons, the mayor said in an earlier exchange, with people "free to be who they are."

"Everyone can have a future here," Gaylor Baird said.

Geist responded that she wants Lincoln to be "a welcoming community ... open to everyone with equal opportunity."

The former District 25 senator pointed to Lincoln's success in attracting or retaining "young professionals who are starting and incubating new businesses" and said one of her goals as mayor would be to ask "how can we help you succeed?"

Although the mayor's office is nonpartisan, Gaylor Baird is a Democrat and Geist is a Republican, who resigned from the nonpartisan Legislature to concentrate on her campaign after running second to the mayor in the primary election earlier this month.

Geist said she believes in "partnership and collaboration" and is committed to making sure Lincoln is "a place to do business" and is safe, affordable and filled with opportunity.

If she is elected, Geist said, she would "meet regularly with members of the City Council, whether they are Republicans, Democrats or independents," to exchange opinions and ideas.

Gaylor Baird pointed to investments in infrastructure, affordable housing, streets and public safety during her tenure in office.

The mayor said she believes in "collaborative leadership," with city leaders working to "innovate together."

During her time in office, she said, the city property tax rate has been lowered every year while Lincoln has added law enforcement officers and firefighters.

If elected, Geist said, she would "stand side by side with business, law enforcement and firefighters."

In a news release following the debate, Geist said: "I am the only candidate that will make Lincoln better, safer and more affordable by cutting regulation to drive down housing costs, making it possible to recruit a quality, diverse and inclusive workforce."

