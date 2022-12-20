Lincoln mayor will get 5% pay increase next year

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a 5% salary increase for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird next year, which means she’ll earn $99,251.
The council unanimously approved the resolution, which sets out the increases through 2027, which will be based on the percentage increase in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for the prior calendar year.
For Gaylor Baird's salary beginning May 15, that represents a 5% increase.
The resolution also stipulates the city will contribute an amount equal to 6% of her base salary to a retirement plan and require she make an equal contribution. The city also will pay the premiums on a $50,000 life insurance policy and will pay the monthly cost of health and dental insurance based on the pay plan for city managers.
The mayor’s current salary is $94,523. There have been no changes from a resolution on the mayor's salary the council approved four years ago.
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Facing felony charge, Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program
Building that housed iconic Lincoln restaurant being torn down
As the portal turns: Transfer season just starting as early Nebraska trends emerge
Omaha man, 18, identified as motorist killed in crash near Waverly
How Matt Rhule became 'one of our own' among Texas high school coaches
Former Nebraska players Akana, Caffey talk return to Omaha with Texas
The Journal Star's 2022 Super-State and all-state football teams
Recruiting notes: Nebraska making late push for Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi, NU offers eighth-grade QB
New truck stop planned for Crete
Leading Off: Yahtzee! Lincoln duo rolls the dice with city's first board game cafe
Lincoln man, 36, charged with child sex assault
Nebraska lands first QB commit under Matt Rhule
Dylan Raiola, top 2024 QB and Husker legacy, decommits from Ohio State
Crash in Lincoln parking garage sends 3 to the hospital, 1 later arrested for DUI
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and city transportation representatives said that the community is seeing significant benefits from the Lincoln on the Move program that has invested nearly $42 million in improvements and new projects.
Top Journal Star photos for December
A portion of Lincoln's new South Beltway intersection with U.S. 77 is photographed by a drone, just outside on Lincoln city limits on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Roca. The South Beltway is set to open Dec. 14, which is six months earlier than expected. The 11-mile freeway is one of the city's largest construction projects to date.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates after making a kill against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst reacts after scoring against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Grace Kelly (20) drives in for a layup against Lincoln East on Thursday at East High School.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) celebrates with her team after a scoring against Delaware State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Miami's Abby Cassiano (15) scores over Kansas' Rachel Langs (2) during a first-round NCAA Tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue inspect the damage after a fire Thursday at a Ruskin Place apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive. There were concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A nearly 40-foot blue spruce is hoisted onto a trailer Monday morning before it was transported to the state Capitol, where it will be on display in the rotunda throughout the holiday season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Juwan Gary (4) quiets the crowd after the Huskers defeated Creighton on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Sam Volkmer (left), Matthew Bittinger (center), and Alma Cerretta play a board game at Mana Games Cafe in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Mari Shumaker has his hair fly as he drives to the basket past Millard North's Jacob Martin in overtime on Friday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Emmanuel Bandoumel react after a foul call against the Huskers with nine seconds left in overtime in a loss to Purdue on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Purdue's Braden Smith tries to steal the ball away from Nebraska's Sam Griesel on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Samford's Emily Bowman (left) tries to guard Nebraska's Allison Weidner as she dribbles the ball down court in the third quarter on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Estelle Sodji, a fifth grade student at Roper Elementary, jumps up in the air for a Russian toe touch dancing move as part of Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company's Backstage at the Ballet, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left to right, Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kendall Moriarty, Allison Weidner and Callin Hake celebrate a three-pointer made by Jaz Shelley (not pictured) against Wisconsin on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Simon and Rachel Rezac smile upon seeing their donated Christmas tree light up during the annual Nebraska State Christmas tree lighting Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Construction workers prepare to take out a section of the east stairwell during the demolition of Piper Hall on Monday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Bobby Purviance (center) strapped into a Eksoskeleton by physical therapist Taylor Z during a presentation to showcase the new technology on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. The Eksoskeleton is a computerized walking frame that supports a patient’s body weight as he or she learns to walk and regain mobility. It seeks to benefit patients learning to walk again after a stroke or traumatic injury to the brain or spine. With donations from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 2021. Over 40 patients at Bryan have used the new piece of technology in their recovery.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The former Grandmother's building at 6940 A St. is being torn down to make way for extra parking for the nearby Nebraska Orthopaedic Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley is leading the renovation of the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which is slated for completion in 2026.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist
@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.