 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln mayor will get 5% pay increase next year

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a 5% salary increase for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird next year, which means she’ll earn $99,251.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, which sets out the increases through 2027, which will be based on the percentage increase in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for the prior calendar year.

For Gaylor Baird's salary beginning May 15, that represents a 5% increase.

The resolution also stipulates the city will contribute an amount equal to 6% of her base salary to a retirement plan and require she make an equal contribution. The city also will pay the premiums on a $50,000 life insurance policy and will pay the monthly cost of health and dental insurance based on the pay plan for city managers.

The mayor’s current salary is $94,523. There have been no changes from a resolution on the mayor's salary the council approved four years ago.

People are also reading…

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and city transportation representatives said that the community is seeing significant benefits from the Lincoln on the Move program that has invested nearly $42 million in improvements and new projects. 
Lincoln City Council considers $3.75M in TIF for high-end apartments downtown
City Hall: A bus station in the street, looking for a new water source and a positive pandemic effect
More work to be done once Lincoln South Beltway opens
leirion gaylor baird

Gaylor Baird

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia’s new criminal code outlaws insulting president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News