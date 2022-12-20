Lincoln mayor will get 5% pay increase next year

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved a 5% salary increase for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird next year, which means she’ll earn $99,251.

The council unanimously approved the resolution, which sets out the increases through 2027, which will be based on the percentage increase in the U.S. Consumer Price Index for the prior calendar year.

For Gaylor Baird's salary beginning May 15, that represents a 5% increase.

The resolution also stipulates the city will contribute an amount equal to 6% of her base salary to a retirement plan and require she make an equal contribution. The city also will pay the premiums on a $50,000 life insurance policy and will pay the monthly cost of health and dental insurance based on the pay plan for city managers.

The mayor’s current salary is $94,523. There have been no changes from a resolution on the mayor's salary the council approved four years ago.

