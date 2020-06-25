Lincoln mayor taps deputy public defender as next city attorney

On Thursday, Christie called the nomination an honor and said he was excited to get the opportunity to work with the experienced, dedicated staff of the City Attorney's Office.

"So many of them have dedicated their entire lives to public service and I'm excited to continue my journey serving the residents of Lincoln alongside of them."

Growing up, he said he had friends and family members encounter the criminal justice system.

"Oftentimes it seemed that their voices were not being heard. Things seemed unfair. And it certainly appeared as if the people in positions of power, the leaders, lost a sense of equity and justice," Christie said.

He said when he went to law school he wanted to learn about the criminal justice system.

"I wanted to be a voice. And I wanted to make sure that the focus would always be on equity and justice. I also noticed that people who look like me were certainly overrepresented in the criminal justice system. I didn't understand it. And I wanted to learn more about it," said Christie, who is Black.

As city attorney, Christie pledged to increase a focus on equity and justice, in addition to the day-to-day work of the civil department.