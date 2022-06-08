Lincoln mayor signs onto letter urging Senate to pass gun control measures

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined more than 200 mayors — as she did in 2019 — encouraging senators to take action on two gun safety bills passed by the House.

“Words are not enough,” she said on a Facebook post with a link to the letter. “We have been going around in circles about guns for decades. There are commonsense gun safety measures we can take at the state and federal levels that repeatedly go nowhere as we offer condolences and condolences and condolences rather than solutions.”

The letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors reissued the 2019 letter to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer in response to the mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Today, the same two bills passed by the House more than a year ago — before the mayors’ first letter — are still pending in the Senate.

The bills are the Bipartisan Background Check Act, which the mayors said would close serious loopholes in the background check system; and the Enhanced Background Checks Act, which would extend the background check review period from three to 10 business days.

The first bill, H.R. 8, passed the House on a bipartisan vote of 240-190; the second, H.R. 1112, passed on a bipartisan vote of 228-198.

The first letter from the mayors came in response to a shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, that killed nine people and wounded 17 others; and one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that killed 23 people and injured 23 others.

The letter says the two bills are “sensible gun safety bills” that would make cities and people safer without compromising gun owners’ rights.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.