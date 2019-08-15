New Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's plan to balance the city's two-year budget doesn't include any city service cuts but instead tackles a $6.7 million shortfall by diverting planned roadwork funds and dipping into the city's saving account.
The first-year mayor wouldn't raise the city's tax rate to adjust the 2018-2020 budget adopted last year.
She unveiled her budget at a Thursday morning press conference. The Journal Star was given an early look.
The two-year, tax-funded budget, as previously approved, totaled $205 million the first year and $212 million the second year.
Faced with this shortfall, Gaylor Baird said her budget adjustments maintain city services and avoid cutting jobs while ensuring fiscally responsible stewardship of city government.
"Lincoln values good fiscal management, and I am committed to making the course corrections necessary to uphold those values," the mayor said in a news release. "By responsibly utilizing our healthy cash reserve while at the same time making judicious cuts, we will balance our books heading into next year's budget cycle."
A net withdrawal of $1.9 million from the city's cash reserve, which sits at over $46 million, would help close the funding gap under the mayor's plan.
If adopted, this adjusted budget would effectively lean on some of the estimated $13 million in new revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax voters enacted in April to boost street repairs.
That's because Gaylor Baird's proposed budget repurposes about $1.9 million in general funds that her predecessor had planned to move into the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities budget if the city met its revenue projections.
That money had not been earmarked to any specific projects, city officials said.
The new sales tax money was sold by city officials as additional funding, not replacement money, to fix ailing neighborhood roads.
The six-year tax takes effect in October, and projects funded by the money will be voted on later this fall by a citizens group and started next year.
Gaylor Baird said Thursday she will work to ensure those sales tax dollars are spent as advertised.
Despite the change to that street improvement funding, the city's street improvement money is expected to increase by over $1 million to $60.3 million in the upcoming fiscal year, according to the city.
Street funding changes along with savings from vacant jobs in several city agencies account for about 84% of the proposed budget cuts.
Miscellaneous cuts account for the remaining portion with savings coming from supply costs among other reductions.
At the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, for example, officials plan to cut $15,000 in budgeted vaccine costs.
Interim Health Department Director Pat Lopez said fewer refugee resettlements in Lincoln has led to less demand for vaccines at the department's clinic.
Another proposed change includes ending contracted Handi-Van service through Transport Plus, a savings of $147,000. The city would do all of the door-to-door transports for people with disabilities under the change.
Only 16 cents of every property tax dollar paid in Lincoln goes to fund city government. Sixty percent of property taxes paid by Lincoln property owners funds Lincoln Public Schools, and 13 percent funds Lancaster County.
Of the three, only the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners has proposed a budget that would increase its tax rate. But homeowners in Lincoln are likely facing higher property tax bills after home values in the county rose by 10% on average this year.