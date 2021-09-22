Lincoln mayor nominates two members to planning commission

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has nominated Maribel Cruz and Rich Rodenburg to fill vacant positions on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.
If approved by the City Council and Lancaster County Board, the pair will serve six-year terms ending in 2027 on the nine-member body responsible for advising the council and county board on planning and development matters.
Cruz has been the director of leadership consulting at Talent Plus since 2010. Prior to that she worked at the Gallup Organization for 15 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
She is on the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force and the LPS Superintendent’s Advisory Committee and is president of Angels Theatre Company. She previously served as president of El Centro de las Americas, a member of the Lincoln Public Schools Bond Campaign Steering Committee and a member of Friends of the Haymarket Theater.
Rodenburg is a real estate broker/agent and founder/co-owner of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate in Lincoln. He is a business entrepreneur and has started and run several Lincoln businesses, including Bike Pedalers and Walton Trail Company.
He is a volunteer and board member of Lincoln Bike Kitchen and served previously as both president of the Great Plains Trails Network and chairman of the city’s Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee. He has been a swim coach for nearly 30 years, founding the Lincoln Dolphins swim team and serving as assistant men’s swimming coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
They will replace Tom Beckius, who was elected to the City Council earlier this year, and Deane Finnegan, whose term expired.
