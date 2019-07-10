Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird nominated four people to fill vacancies on the City-County Planning Commission and the Lincoln Electric System Board.
UNL academic adviser Shams Al-Badry and Cindy Ryman Yost, a non-profit human services professional, were nominated for spots on the planning commission, which advises the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board on planning and development in the city and county.
Al-Badry and Ryman Yost would fill vacancies created after Sändra Washington was appointed to the Lincoln City Council and Maja Harris resigned.
Karen Griffin, a geologist and vice president and groundwater technical leader at Olsson, along with David Spinar, senior vice president and financial planner at RBC Wealth Management, were nominated to serve on the LES Board.
Griffin and Spinar would occupy seats opened up after Dan Marvin was appointed to lead Lincoln's Urban Development Department and Tammy Ward was elected to the City Council.
All four of these appointments need City Council approval, with the planning commission nominations also requiring the Lancaster County Board's go-ahead.
Both are nine-member boards.
Planning commissioners serve six-year terms, and LES Board members serve three-year terms.