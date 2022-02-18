Lincoln mayor names a new adviser

T.J. McDowell, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant vice chancellor, will become an adviser to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

McDowell, who was executive director of the Malone Community Center and worked for both Lincoln Public Schools and Nebraska Wesleyan University before joining UNL, will begin his duties with the city March 21, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

He will replace Adelle Burk, who worked as a mayoral aide before leaving for a job in the private sector.

McDowell is transitioning from his role as the assistant vice chancellor for student affairs for student life and leadership at UNL. His experience also includes being program manager at the Community Health Endowment, executive director of Lighthouse and director of education outreach at Lincoln Action Program.

He will lead the city’s One Lincoln initiative to foster equity, diversity and inclusion. His duties will be similar to Burk's.

“TJ is a recognized and accomplished leader in Lincoln, and we are excited to have him join our team,” Gaylor Baird said. “His experience serving our community in the education and the nonprofit sectors is significant. His vast network throughout Lincoln will provide a strong foundation to lead our One Lincoln initiative.”

McDowell is an active volunteer leader in Lincoln and serves on the boards of the Cooper Foundation, the Foundation for Educational Services, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Burk was one of three mayoral aides to leave the office for other job opportunities in recent months. The city hired Mairead Safranek to replace Kevin Cass. The position of Kate Bolz, who left to be Nebraska’s USDA rural development director, remains unfilled.

McDowell will be paid $120,000, city officials said.

