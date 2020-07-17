Lincoln mayor mandates masks in public places due to rising COVID-19 concerns

Exceptions to mask mandate

The new directed health measure requires all people age 5 and older to wear a mask indoors unless 6 feet from others can be achieved at all times. There are a few exceptions:

* Individuals seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages.

* Those exercising.

* Those engaged in an occupation that prevents the wearing of a face covering.

* Those obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering.

* A person giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience as long as 6 feet of distance from other individuals is maintained.

* Those individuals who cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of face coverings.

* Anyone seeking state or county government services.

More information: COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov