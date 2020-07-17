Lincoln mayor mandates masks in all public places due to rising COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln will require people inside of public places to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.

The rules -- which begin Monday -- require residents older than 5 to don face coverings and businesses open to the public to require them unless 6 feet of distance between people can be maintained.

Lincoln's mask mandate exempts people who are outdoors, exercising, those incapable of wearing a mask due to a medical condition or disability, people seeking federal, state or county government services and those eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar among other exceptions.

"Our fate is up to us and the time to act is now," Gaylor Baird said. She said she doesn't want to wait until hospital capacity is overwhelmed. "No one wants Lincoln to become the next Miami, Houston or Phoenix."

The rule extends through Aug. 31.

But Gaylor Baird's move set the city up for a challenge from the state.

After her afternoon announcement, Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said the state was reviewing its legal options.