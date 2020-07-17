Lincoln mayor mandates masks in all public places due to rising COVID-19 concerns

Lincoln will require people inside of public places to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Friday.
The rules -- which begin Monday -- require residents older than 5 to don face coverings and businesses open to the public to require them unless 6 feet of distance between people can be maintained.
Lincoln's mask mandate exempts people who are outdoors, exercising, those incapable of wearing a mask due to a medical condition or disability, people seeking federal, state or county government services and those eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar among other exceptions.
"Our fate is up to us and the time to act is now," Gaylor Baird said. She said she doesn't want to wait until hospital capacity is overwhelmed. "No one wants Lincoln to become the next Miami, Houston or Phoenix."
The rule extends through Aug. 31.
But Gaylor Baird's move set the city up for a challenge from the state.
After her afternoon announcement, Gov. Pete Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said the state was reviewing its legal options.
"While the governor encourages the use of masks in appropriate situations, he strongly disagrees with the mayor’s decision to mandate masks. This is not a data-driven decision based on the current numbers in Lancaster County at this time," Gage said.
Lancaster County health officials on Friday confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, the 14th so far in the pandemic.
Ricketts had said Friday morning during a press conference that he wouldn't mandate masks and any local health departments seeking to do so "are not going to be able to make those mandates without us."
During the pandemic, Gaylor Baird and other city officials have said interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez has broad powers to address public health emergencies.
Lincoln City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said his staff believes the local health department's existence -- Lincoln established a health department in 1889 -- prior to the statewide creation of county health departments gives the city special authority to adopt stricter rules.
In an 88-page guidebook on pandemic law, Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican wrote in 2019 that all local directed health measures are subject to the approval of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which carries the override power.
Kirkpatrick also said that the local mask mandate is a policy change which does not require state permission and it isn't a case where local health officials are unable to handle a public health emergency on their own.
"We're willing to take the steps that are necessary," he said.
Still, a likely legal battle would deal with a rare question of who has final authority on public health responses, Kirkpatrick said.
It's a battle being fought elsewhere. Georgia's governor this week filed a lawsuit to invalidate the mask mandate implemented by Atlanta's mayor.
In recent days, hosts of national chain businesses like Target and Walmart have made masks a requirement to enter their stores and cities and states across the country have implemented mask mandates.
Tension over who has final say on pandemic restrictions in Nebraska began building in early May as local cases continued to rise while Ricketts planned to ease restrictions on businesses. Ultimately, Gaylor Baird and Lopez reluctantly agreed to follow the governor's plan and not challenge it in court.
Gaylor Baird justified her decision in May saying a legal battle over differing rules could create confusion for the public and for Lincoln police officers tasked with enforcement. She also said fighting the state in court was not good governance in an emergency.
Lancaster County entered Friday on pace to record the most cases in any week, topping the previous peak of 299 cases in early May. As the county records a recent spike in new cases, the number of tests is also expected to reach a new weekly high.
In Douglas County, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said earlier this week she wanted to mandate masks in the city but lacked the authority.
Until Friday, Gaylor Baird and other local officials have strongly encouraged people to wear masks in public as a means to protect other people and slow transmission so businesses can remain open.
Chris Vasek, who owns Captain Jack's bar downtown, said he supports a mask mandate if it means avoiding another shutdown.
Many downtown bar owners he's friends with say they probably would go out of business if another shutdown comes, he said.
Some of the patrons of his neighborhood-style bar wear a mask in and some don't, he said.
"The majority of them (patrons) would be open to that mandatory mandate if that means that we can get back to normal quicker," Vasek said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.
