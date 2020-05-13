Lincoln mayor freezes hiring, restricts employee travel to deal with budget crunch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has frozen hiring for city employees, suspended out-of-town employee travel and directed staff to reduce capital spending to brace for a projected $5 million shortfall in the current budget, she announced Wednesday.

Those were among the measures the mayor authorized in an executive order this week to begin addressing the decrease in sales taxes posing big budget problems for Lincoln and other cities.

Sales taxes account for 47% of Lincoln's general fund, but fighting the pandemic has led to the voluntary or mandatory closure of many Lincoln businesses collecting sales taxes.

Gaylor Baird said projections for the current fiscal year predict the city will fall $5 million short of its budgeted amount and $17 million and $22 million short in the next two fiscal years, respectively.

The city will also see declines in parking revenue, keno funds, gas taxes, emergency medical services revenue and other sources that finance city operations, she said.

"It's not a pretty picture we have to offer right now," the mayor said Wednesday.

Her department directors have begun reexamining how they can reduce city spending and maintain services, she said.

