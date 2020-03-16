You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln mayor declares local emergency; departments define changes in face of coronavirus
View Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Lincoln mayor declares local emergency; departments define changes in face of coronavirus

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday -- and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational changes that will alter the lives of thousands of residents -- as the city braces for its first cases of coronavirus.

It’s a matter of when, she said at press conference. Not if.

“This virus will impact our city like it has impacted other cities,” she said. “Although we continue to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln at this moment, it’s just a matter of time before we do.”

The declaration allows the city to receive potential state and federal reimbursement for crisis-related expenses and to access emergency reserve funds. But the other measures released Monday will have a more direct effect on daily life.

First, the city is now urging residents to follow federal guidelines -- matching those announced Monday afternoon by Gov. Pete Ricketts -- limiting crowds to 50 or fewer people, and that has already led to the voluntary canceling of the St. Patrick’s Day party in the Haymarket.

Aging Partners will close all senior centers effective Wednesday but will work with Tabitha to make sure those who most depend on its meals will have them delivered.

The Parks and Recreation Department is suspending its before- and after-school programs, which serve about 400 children, until Lincoln Public Schools reopens. It’s also canceling all of its programming and classes at recreation centers.

Lincoln Water System will no longer perform in-house meter-reading and will suspend service disconnections for nonpayment. Lincoln Electric System is also waiving late fees and suspending nonpayment disconnections. StarTran is limiting and suspending university-area bus routes. And Lincoln’s libraries remain open, though they’ve delayed all due dates to May 1.

The measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus, the mayor said.

“It is imperative we prevent the number of cases from rising too quickly and overwhelming our health care system.”

Foundation for LPS will help families who need funds because of coronavirus
Legislature calls off session until further notice
2020 Lincoln Marathon canceled amid coronavirus outbreak
Runza, Noodles close dining rooms, following Chick-fil-A, others

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News