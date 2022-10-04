 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln mayor announces three initiatives in state of the city address

  Updated
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gayor Baird delivers her state of the city speech on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lincoln.

Mayor Leirion Gayor Baird touted her administration’s investment in public safety, affordable housing, economic development and a focus on inclusion and diversity during her state of the city speech Tuesday morning.

Ensuring the city offers everyone a sense of strength, security and well-being is what inspired her to run for mayor in 2019, she said.

“It’s what continues to inspire my administration’s vision toward leading Lincoln to a more successful, secure and shared future.”

Tweak to zoning codes will increase Lincoln's affordable housing stock
City Hall: Female artist beat out prominent men to win first Lincoln flag contest in '30s

To that end, she announced three new initiatives: one aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities, another to build a $4.2 million 24-room housing facility for the chronically homeless and a third a formal launch of efforts to create a long-discussed music district downtown.

The initiative to reduce travel-related deaths by 60% by 2045 comes on the heels of one of the most deadly traffic crashes in recent history early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets that killed six people. This spring, two people died and 20 others were injured in a crash on O Street during an annual Memorial Day cruise night.

The initiative will address driver behavior, policies and road design in an effort to ultimately eliminate fatalities of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists on Lincoln roads.

City officials also plan to use $4.2 million of its federal American Rescue Act funds to build a 24-bed facility for the chronically homeless. No more details were immediately available.

She also announced the creation of a stakeholder committee that will weigh in on a long-discussed downtown music and cultural district, the core of which will be along 14th Street from O to P.

The concept of a music district is in the master plan for downtown, and this summer the City Council authorized using $764,000 in tax-increment financing from an older downtown project for sidewalk improvements in conjunction with the creation of a music district. The money will be used to upgrade sidewalks and curbs on the west side of 14th Street along the University Square Parking garage that a developer plans to turn into a commercial space.

The mayor reiterated several additions in the recently approved biennial budget including adding more police officers and firefighters and expanding an existing program to include home visits to all new mothers and infants. She also said the city is determined to reduce the city’s net greenhouse gases by 80% by 2050 and convert the city vehicles to all renewable or alternatively-fueled vehicles by 2040.

Other highlights of her speech included the city’s recently launched efforts to secure a second water source for the city and its investment in economic development efforts, increasing affordable housing.

She noted the city’s recovery from the pandemic, highlighted by record numbers of housing and building permits last year and that it is on track to do so again this year.

Lincoln council approves use of keno funds to renovate temporary protected custody space
City Hall: Demolition of a Lincoln fire station; more free parking and publicizing petition signers

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

