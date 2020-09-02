 Skip to main content
Lincoln man goes viral nationwide with rant about boneless chicken wings
Lincoln man goes viral nationwide with rant about boneless chicken wings

"I propose that we as a city remove the name boneless wings from our menus and from our hearts," Ander Christensen said in a satirical speech during the public comment portion of Monday's Lincoln City Council meeting. Christensen is Councilman Roy Christensen's son.

The food called boneless chicken wings don't actually come from the wing of a chicken, Christensen said. "Our children are raised being afraid of having bones attached to their meat. That's where meat comes from. It grows on bones."

In sum: "We've been living a lie for far too long." 

Christensen's rant was making the rounds of TMZ, NBC, Yahoo, Newsweek and Fox News.

