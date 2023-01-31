Lincoln making progress on replacing defective streetlights and their purple glow

It's not gone yet, but the purple glow emanating from many of Lincoln’s streetlights is getting dimmer.

A manufacturer defect caused more than 1,500 LED streetlights to emit a purple hue, a problem Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have been working to fix for well over a year and a half.

Crews replaced about 100 defective lights in May 2021, and seven months later that had ballooned to 500. In October, LTU officials said they had more than 1,000 replacement bulbs from the manufacturer and were working to install them to replace defective bulbs. At the time, they'd replaced 40% of the defective bulbs, they said.

To date, 624 of the remaining defective bulbs have been replaced and they hope to finish in the next few months.

“Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to replace the defective lights,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott.

The 1,500 defective lights are among more than 26,000 LED lights installed during a conversion project in 2019.

The purple glow isn’t unique to Lincoln. Schneider/Acuity sold Lincoln and at least a dozen other cities the LED lights that, after working normally for awhile, turned purple. The manufacturer is paying for the replacement bulbs.

Today, Lincoln has a total of 32,423 LED streetlights, which are more efficient, require less maintenance and protect the environment.

Elliott said LED streetlights save the city about $340,000 in energy costs annually, last 10-15 years longer than older fixtures and reduce carbon emissions in an amount equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 1,000 homes.

