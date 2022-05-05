Lincoln library director plans to retire in August

Pat Leach, who has led Lincoln City Libraries since 2008, has announced plans to retire.

Leach, who has worked for the city's library system since 1979, will step down at the end of August.

“I am so proud of the people who make up our library staff, and of their ability and commitment to serve the people of Lincoln,” Leach said in a news release. “I want to thank the many people who have been our partners throughout the years, especially those who served on the Library Board and through the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. It's been an honor to be the Library Director in this city that so clearly values lifelong education.”

Leach got her start as a part-time assistant while still in college. She also served as South Branch supervisor and as the Youth Services librarian before being selected as the library director by then-Mayor Chris Beutler in 2008.

Current Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird praised Leach for her leadership, especially during the pandemic, as the libraries added curbside pickup and reserved appointment times.

"We wish Pat all the best as she turns the page on this chapter of her career – amounting to more than four decades of service to the City of Lincoln and our public libraries," Gaylor Baird said in the release. "Her true love of literature and passion for lifelong learning touched thousands, and we are grateful to her for leaving a legacy that will continue to benefit our community far into the future."

The mayor said she plans to conduct a national search for a new library director.

The new director will inherit the effort to replace the aging Bennett Martin branch downtown with a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Leach earlier this week told the Journal Star that a potential bond issue to pay for a new downtown library has been pushed back at least three years, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

