You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln libraries extend due dates to July 1
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln libraries extend due dates to July 1

Bennett Martin Library

Library aide Sarah Myers finds books for library patrons at Bennett Martin Library in 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln City Libraries again have extended due dates for books and other materials checked out during the pandemic. 

Library branches will not accept any materials before July 1, the city said in a news release. 

Previously, the library system had set a May 1 due date, then pushed that back to June 1.  

The new due date applies to all currently borrowed items and items reserved for pickup. 

Though library branches in the city remain closed to the public, materials can still be checked out from the libraries and arrangements made to pick them up at the door. 

For more information, go to Lincolnlibraries.org.

Lancaster County confirms 3rd death from coronavirus; 13 new cases reported

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News