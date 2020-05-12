Lincoln libraries extend due dates to July 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln City Libraries again have extended due dates for books and other materials checked out during the pandemic.

Library branches will not accept any materials before July 1, the city said in a news release.

Previously, the library system had set a May 1 due date, then pushed that back to June 1.

The new due date applies to all currently borrowed items and items reserved for pickup.

Though library branches in the city remain closed to the public, materials can still be checked out from the libraries and arrangements made to pick them up at the door.

For more information, go to Lincolnlibraries.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.