Lincoln leaders launch 'largest and most important' project to find a second water source

In a major step toward finding a second water source for Lincoln, city officials Tuesday announced they've secured a contract with Olsson, a civil engineering firm that will analyze two potential sites and make a recommendation to the city.

A newly created advisory council led by Susan Seacrest, founder of the Nebraska Groundwater Foundation and recently appointed to the Lower Platte Natural Resources District, will review the recommendations and advise city officials on a process that will likely take decades to complete.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other officials harkened back to city leaders nearly a century ago who realized the importance of a clean, safe water supply and acquired the land and built wells on the Platte River near Ashland.

The piping system and pumping station in Ashland was built in 1932 — the date etched in the building behind the mayor during Tuesday’s news conference. A booklet published by the University of Nebraska that recommended finding a new water supply for the growing city was published two years earlier.

“We stand on the shoulders of previous generations of Lincoln leaders who were committed to this work of ensuring a safe, clean and adequate water supply,” Gaylor Baird said. “They dug in, literally and figuratively, to secure our future. Today, 92 years later, it's our turn.”

Olsson will analyze two potential options already identified by the city: a link to the Metropolitan Utilities District’s connection to the Missouri River; and building a direct connection to the Missouri River.

Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council Chair – Susan Seacrest, founder, and former President, Nebraska Groundwater Foundation Vice Chair – Eliot Bostar, state Senator, District 29 City Lead – Liz Elliott, Director, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Brittney Albin, Sustainability Coordinator, Lincoln Public Schools Tom Beckius, Lincoln City Council David Cary, Director, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department Andrew Dunkley, Director of State Governmental Relations, Nebraska Farm Bureau Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County Commissioner Donna Garden, Assistant Director, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Glenn Johnson, former General Manager, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Tut Kailech, Neighborworks Lincoln Marc LeBaron, Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Industries Jeanne McClure, Executive Director, Nebraska American Council of Engineering Companies TJ McDowell, Senior Adviser to Mayor, One Lincoln Initiative Richard Meginnis, Lincoln City Council Kennon Meyer, attorney, Blankenau Wilmoth Jarecke LLP Michon Morrow, Lincoln Police Department Jerry Obrist, former Division Manager, Lincoln Water System Trish Owen, Vice President, Corporate Operations, Lincoln Electric System Chittaranjan Ray, UNL Professor and Director, Nebraska Water Center Lynn Rex, Executive Director, Nebraska League of Municipalities Holley Salmi, Vice President, Public Affairs and Policy, State Chamber of Commerce Lori Seibel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Community Health Endowment Martha Shulski, Nebraska State Climatologist Katie Wilson, Executive Director, Nebraska Associated General Contractors Todd Wiltgen, Public Policy Specialist, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Anna Wishart, state Senator, District 27

City officials have estimated the cost of connecting to Omaha’s water utility or directly to the Missouri River could cost anywhere from $350 million to $750 million and will take decades to complete.

The first step, hiring Olsson to analyze the feasibility of the two alternatives, will cost $3.1 million, which will be paid for with revenue from water rates set aside for the effort to find another water source.

The city has been setting aside money for that effort since 2018-19 and has about $6.7 million saved, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Earlier, the city had set aside about $3.7 million for land acquisition and hydrogeological studies, which is still available.

Also, Lincoln will apply for $20 million of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help create a second water source.

Lincoln senators worked to secure some of the federal stimulus funds for the city’s water source project. Sen. Eliot Bostar sponsored LB1081, which would have appropriated $200 million in federal stimulus funds to Lincoln. That bill was ultimately incorporated with another bill, which appropriates the $20 million.

The city must apply to the Nebraska Natural Resources Department for the money in the form of stimulus fund grants, which could be used for design, construction and implementation of new water projects.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said her team works hard to make sure Lincoln has a safe, adequate water supply, as do Lincoln residents, who use 34% less water today than they did in the 1980s. Lincoln’s water system also has, in the last 10 years, added more wells to increase summer water capacity by more than 30%.

Although Lincoln’s water supply will be adequate for the next 26 years, Lincoln is expected to grow by 115,000 people by the year 2050, and will live with the extremes of a changing climate, Gaylor Baird said. Now, Lincoln’s water system serves about 292,000 residents.

“This effort will be the largest and singularly most important public works project for Lincoln’s growth, health and vitality into the future,” the mayor said. “Identifying and securing a second source of water will strengthen our economic and environmental resilience for decades to come.”

Gaylor Baird said the Olsson analysis will, in addition to determining the best option for a second water source, “help us navigate complex design, construction, financial, legal and governance options.”

The 27-member advisory council includes City Councilmen Tom Beckius and Richard Meginnis, Lincoln state Sens. Bostar and Anna Wishart and Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday. Bostar will be vice chair.

The advisory council will begin meeting in July, and a recommendation based on the Olsson analysis should be available in early 2023.

