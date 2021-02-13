Lincoln, Lancaster County net nearly $15M for rental assistance with federal eviction moratorium set to lapse

Both Lincoln and Lancaster County are preparing to staff and roll out an online portal to help a potential influx of applicants for the new rental assistance funds.

In the program, approved payment checks go directly to landlords, and the funds can wipe out back rent stemming from as early as March 2020, Marvin and Hoyle said.

Tenants behind on rent should apply for the program and do their best to keep paying what they can, he has said.

"No one who is COVID-impacted should be afraid to call and get help," Marvin said.

In recent weeks, emails from landlords' and tenants' advocates alike have flooded the email inbox of the Lincoln City Council over the issue of evictions.

Tenants' advocates have called on the city to enact its own blanket eviction moratorium, saying landlords have found a way around the federal moratorium and continued to force tenants out.

Landlords have pushed elected leaders locally to resist those calls, saying a moratorium would hamper their ability to kick out destructive tenants and that resources are already available to help work with people in dire financial straits because of the pandemic.