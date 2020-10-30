Lincoln keeps risk dial in orange, despite rising COVID-19 numbers

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial stayed in the high orange range Friday, despite rising case numbers and hospitalizations, and despite other large health districts moving their dials into the red category.

In the past week, the health departments that include Omaha, Grand Island and Kearney all moved their dials into the red range, which indicates a severe risk of spread of the disease.

But Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that Lincoln's rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are lower than all of those cities as well as Sarpy County.

For example, even though 21 of Lancaster County's 45 COVID-19 deaths have occurred this month, the death rate in the county is still less than 0.5%, while it's 1% in Douglas County and 1.9% in Hall County.

As for case numbers, Lincoln has had about 2,800 per 100,000 population so far, compared with more than 4,200 in Hall County and about 3,900 in Douglas County.

However, Lopez said Lincoln is "on the verge" of going into the red and will likely be there next week if some of the metrics, all of which are currently in the orange or red range, don't change.

"Being on the edge of going into the red on the risk dial is not a good place to be," she said.