 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln keeps risk dial in orange, despite rising COVID-19 numbers
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln keeps risk dial in orange, despite rising COVID-19 numbers

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial stayed in the high orange range Friday, despite rising case numbers and hospitalizations, and despite other large health districts moving their dials into the red category.

In the past week, the health departments that include Omaha, Grand Island and Kearney all moved their dials into the red range, which indicates a severe risk of spread of the disease.

But Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that Lincoln's rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths are lower than all of those cities as well as Sarpy County.

For example, even though 21 of Lancaster County's 45 COVID-19 deaths have occurred this month, the death rate in the county is still less than 0.5%, while it's 1% in Douglas County and 1.9% in Hall County.

As for case numbers, Lincoln has had about 2,800 per 100,000 population so far, compared with more than 4,200 in Hall County and about 3,900 in Douglas County.

However, Lopez said Lincoln is "on the verge" of going into the red and will likely be there next week if some of the metrics, all of which are currently in the orange or red range, don't change.

"Being on the edge of going into the red on the risk dial is not a good place to be," she said.

166 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lancaster County

Lincoln added 83 COVID-19 cases Friday and now has 593 for the week with one day left to go. The city set a weekly record last week with 741 cases. Lopez said 53% of Lancaster County's total cases have occurred since the beginning of September.

Local hospitalizations hit a record high on Friday of 76, with 45 of those patients from Lancaster County. That's up from 61 total hospitalizations and 32 county residents last Friday.

"Our local hospitals are telling us that they are concerned about being able to maintain enough staffed beds if our community situation continues to worsen," she said.

Bryan Health on Friday said it will cut back on elective surgeries that require an overnight stay by 10% starting next week to free up beds.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Health to scale back elective surgeries as hospital numbers rise

Local health officials also have expressed concern about high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations going into flu season. Lancaster County this week recorded its first flu case of the season so far, but Lopez said health officials have not seen any other cases at any of its flu surveillance sites, which include schools, hospitals and doctors' offices.

Lopez said she believes Lincoln would be in worse shape without its mask mandate and other local mitigation measures, but she also blamed the consistent high number of cases on "the lack of consistency of wearing masks and physical distancing."

She also said there continue to be some clusters of cases. She mentioned two at businesses that are not open to public, instances she said have been addressed. She also said the department has been getting reports of large gatherings and is investigating those.

Pandemic recovery has focused on collaborative work between city of Lincoln, business community

Overall, Lopez said what's happening in Lincoln is similar to what's happening around the state and nation: "People kind of have let their guard down as we've opened up a little bit more."

She said it's important for residents to stay focused on mitigation measures such as washing their hands, keeping their distance and wearing masks.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird echoed that sentiment, saying Lincolnites "can be better than COVID if we continue to make the smart choices to stay safe.

Lack of conventions slam hotel doors, but leisure travel leading comeback in Lincoln

Gaylor Baird emphasized that with Halloween on Saturday, people need to limit gathering sizes to eight people or fewer, stay outside and wear masks. She also encouraged trick-or-treaters to avoid clustering on porches and in doorways.

Starting Sunday, a new directed health measure goes into effect for Lancaster County. Among other things, it extends the mask mandate at least until the end of November, reducing capacity in gyms and similar facilities to 50% and also requires youth sports organizations to submit plans before before holding practices and competitions and limit spectators at events to 25% of rated capacity.

Also on Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order that allows local elected officials to once again attend meetings virtually, but only if they are under a quarantine or isolation order. That order lasts through the end of the year.

Bryan continues to see older COVID-19 patients

Images of Lincoln during the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News