Lincoln house for women leaving prison moves forward despite opposition

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to grant a special permit to allow a woman to run a halfway house for women leaving prison in a home she owns near 28th and L streets.

Tina Arsiaga currently has three women living in the home, which is the most she can allow without a special permit for what is called an "alternative to imprisonment" facility. She is seeking to raise that number to six.

At a public hearing two weeks ago, several people who live near the home expressed opposition to it. Many said it was likely to lower property values, while others said there have been problems in the past at the home, which has been a rental property for several years, and they're worried those problems will continue or even increase if the permit is granted.

Arsiaga, who has been a drug and alcohol counselor for nearly 15 years, said she wants to provide a "structured, sober, safe living environment for women" who need it as they attempt to transition back into society.

The public hearing on the proposal came at the end of a seven-hour Planning Commission meeting on June 10, and the commission, down to its minimum quorum number of five members by the end of that meeting, failed to muster enough votes to approve or deny the special permit, which forced another vote Wednesday.