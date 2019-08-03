Lincoln and its young entrepreneurs hosted a group of international visitors brought to the United States last week by the U.S. State Department and its International Visitor Leadership Program. Providing the programming and hosting the visitors was the Lincoln Council for International Visitors (LCIV).
The theme of the visit was "21st Century Changemakers: Trend Leaders Promote Social Media Discernment Among Youth." The five visitors from Central Europe arrived Thursday, July 25 and departed Tuesday, July 30.
They were guests at dinners hosted by volunteer members of LCIV and at a public reception at the Hub Café. As part of their program, they were welcomed at Archrival and BCom to look at youth culture, engagement and discernment in social media.
“We love hosting visitors from around the state, country and world," said Brent Comstock, CEO of BCom. "Today we hosted an international delegation from Europe to discuss digital media and its role in building the next generation. Thanks to the Lincoln Council for International Visitors for setting up the visit to our city.”
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird met with the group and presented the visitors with Honorary Lincoln Citizenships. The visitors learned from the Gaylor Baird and her team about social media discernment and applications in politics and civic engagement.