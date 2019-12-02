Lincoln group starts petition drive to delay 14th and Warlick roundabout

A new group calling itself Sensible Streets for Lincoln wants to delay the 14th, Old Cheney and Warlick project and has filed a petition seeking a public vote on the controversial elevated roundabout project.

Bids for construction of the project are due Friday.

Led by attorney Peter Katt, the group wants to delay construction of the project until after completion of the South Beltway.

The committee says it will need about 8,500 signatures from Lincoln voters to get the issue on the ballot. It would like to turn in signatures by the end of January which would allow the issue to be on the May 12 primary ballot.

"We've heard from a significant number of people questioning why the city is spending so much money on a project with an untested design, the necessity for which is not yet known," Katt said.

The city has estimated the project's cost to be $36 million, but the petition group said that doesn't include buying additional right-of-way, relocating businesses that are being displaced or utility relocation. The group estimated the overall cost could exceed $50 million.

"This is a costly response to a problem we don't even know will exist after the South Beltway is completed," Katt said at a press conference Monday morning.