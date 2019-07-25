A $2.8 million federal grant will help Lincoln swap out six 15-year-old diesel-fueled StarTran buses for electric buses in what Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird touted as another step forward in the city's sustainability efforts.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration's Low- or No-Emission Vehicle Program and is the second such grant the city's received in the last few years aimed at acquiring electric buses, according to a news release.
Four electric buses paid for with help from a $1.45 million federal transportation grant in 2017 are set to arrive in Lincoln later this year.
With the six newest buses expected to start service in 2021, about one of every seven city buses will be powered solely by electricity, according to StarTran. Compressed natural gas fuels about half of the 67-rig StarTran bus fleet.
"This grant helps us literally put wheels in motion that advance our efforts to create a sustainable future for our city," Gaylor Baird said in a news release.
"We appreciate our federal delegation's work, especially that of Sen. Deb Fischer, to bring these funds home to Nebraska."
Earlier Wednesday, Fischer, who sits on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, issued a news release announcing the "good news of this significant grant."
"With (the grant), the city will be able to help improve and update its transit system, ensuring residents can travel places more safely and efficiently," the senator said in the release.
The city had been planning to replace the six diesel buses in the fleet with compressed natural gas-powered buses, according to the city. Each of those buses has logged over 450,000 miles.
The new grant allows the city to upgrade them from compressed natural gas to electric with a total project cost of $5.7 million, including $3.1 million in matching funds from the city, according to StarTran.
Along with the new buses, the grant will also help pay for electric charging stations for the newest rigs in the fleet and training, a news release said.
Most city buses cover about 300 miles a day, and StarTran Manager Mike Davis has said electric buses will be used during peak hours, then charged in between.
An electric bus saves 100 to 160 tons of greenhouse gases annually when compared to a 40-foot diesel bus, according to bus manufacturer New Flyer.
They have a 12-year life span, and Davis has estimated the reduced emissions are equivalent to taking 27 cars off the road.
Aside from the environmental savings, Davis expects the newer buses to make the bus system more reliable for riders due to fewer fleet breakdowns.