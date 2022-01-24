Lincoln gets a new flag after City Council approves winning design

“Little by little, I really warmed up to it,” she said. “I really have grown to appreciate it more. That’s the power of your work. If you can make converts of people like me, that’s really saying something.”

Supporters said the flag would be something people noticed, that it was a chance for the city to “rebrand” itself and that it would be good for business.

The flag will replace one created in another contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce 90 years ago. The winner got a $50 prize.

Only one person spoke in opposition.

Jim Klein said he appreciated Mejia’s passion, the artwork and his love for the city -- something he shares -- but didn’t think people would understand what it means. A more literal representation of the state Capitol, corn cobs and wheat carries more meaning, he said.

“Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but that’s Lincoln,” he said.