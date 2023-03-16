The Lincoln firefighters union on Thursday announced its endorsement of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in her re-election bid against two challengers in a race where public safety is a top campaign issue.

“Four years ago, the Lincoln firefighters endorsed a candidate for mayor who assured us that public safety would be a priority,” Lincoln Firefighters Association president Adam Schrunk said at a news conference. “That candidate was elected and has certainly delivered on her promise during her first term.”

Schrunk said the mayor’s commitment to public safety has been evident from her administration’s investment in two new fire stations, purchasing land for a third and the replacement of much of the department’s fleet of aging fire trucks and engines.

Gaylor Baird’s administration also put an eighth medic unit into service; supported a grant application for additional firefighters and paramedics, and when the pandemic hit, she made sure firefighters were first in line to get vaccines, he said.

“Ensuring a safe community isn’t easy and it’s expensive,”Schrunk said. “The mayor’s willingness to direct additional funds toward making that happen is evidence of her commitment to the safety of our firefighters in our city.”

In her first campaign, Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, garnered endorsements from both police and firefighter unions. This time around, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed state Sen. Suzanne Geist, one of her two Republican challengers.

Under Gaylor Baird’s leadership, LPD negotiated a contract making them the highest-paid officers in the state, but the attorney who represents the Lincoln Police Union said staffing levels and her handling of protests after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police tipped the scales.

The two top Lincoln public safety unions haven’t always aligned.

The police union endorsed Republican candidate Andy Stebbing in 2015 over incumbent and Democrat Chris Beutler because of his experience in law enforcement as a former sheriff’s deputy and police officer. Prior to that, the police union hadn’t endorsed a mayoral candidate since 2003, when it endorsed Republican Glenn Friendt in an unsuccessful challenge to Coleen Seng.

Schrunk said just two of the three mayoral candidates reached out to the firefighters union for an endorsement, the first step in the union’s process. Stan Parker, who runs the Christian ministry MyBridge, did not, he said.

Geist and Gaylor Baird filled out questionnaires that touched on priorities such as staffing, wages and their pension, and both were interviewed, but Schrunk said the mayor was “pretty tough to beat, given the track record for our issues over the past four years.”

Asked about Geist’s campaign attacks of Gaylor Baird on public safety issues -- including those that site an increase in murders between 2021 and 2022 and an increase in property crime -- Gaylor Baird characterized that as her challenger trying to scare people.

“If you can't win on the issues, you drum up fear,” she said.

From the time she was elected to City Council, she said, she’s listened to firefighters' concerns and never understood why replacing equipment was a topic of contract negotiations, so she has worked to make it a basic city responsibility.

She promised to keep it a priority if she's elected to a second term.

“I am committed to upholding our obligation to fund their pension, maintain our fire stations, and provide them with the resources and staffing levels they need to continue to deliver the highest level of service to our community.”

