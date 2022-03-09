Lincoln fairness ordinance signatures verified by election commissioner

Karen Bowling, executive director of Nebraska Family Alliance, speaks alongside policy director Nate Grasz during a news conference announcing a successful petition drive to force the Lincoln City Council to call a public vote on the so-called fairness ordinance.
Supporters of a successful petition drive to force the Lincoln City Council to call for a public vote on the fairness ordinance attend a news conference at Nebraska Family Alliance on Tuesday.
Karen Bowling, executive director at Nebraska Family Alliance, speaks during a news conference announcing the result of a petition drive to force the Lincoln City Council to call for a public vote on the fairness ordinance on Tuesday.
After the successful referendum petition in 2012, the council didn’t rescind the ordinance or put it to a vote, and it was in limbo until the current council passed a broader revision of the municipal code last month.
In addition to extending protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression, the ordinance adds active military and veterans as a protected class. It also updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin, strengthens definitions and updates disability protections and reorganizes the section to clarify the process of the city's Human Rights Commission.
If the council puts the ordinance to a citywide vote, which some members have said they support, it would have to be during a special election in July or August or the general election in November.
Shively said state law prohibits holding a special election too close to a regularly scheduled election.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance, said she supports putting it to a vote — something she said petition circulators seem to want to happen as quickly as possible.
She said she’s filed paperwork with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission for a campaign committee supporting passage of the ordinance.
“I’m not surprised they (ordinance opponents) were able to get the signatures, given the fact that the message they were putting out was untrue,” she said. “They were playing to people’s emotions and fears and they weren’t telling the truth."
At last week's news conference, Nate Grasz, Nebraska Family Alliance policy director, said the ordinance is overly broad and poorly written.
Redefining sex opens up bathrooms and locker rooms to those who identify as transgender, he said, and a broad definition of sexual harassment means people could be held liable for expressing biblical views.
“Our City Council chose politics over people and advanced an ordinance that punishes free speech and violates the safety and privacy of women and girls in Lincoln,” he said. “Let's be clear. No one here today opposes fairness.”
The alliance launched a drive to collect just over 4,000 signatures needed to put the ordinance passed by the City Council to a vote of the people. The ordinance “defies both common sense and the will of the people,” the group said.
Karen Bowling, executive director at Nebraska Family Alliance, speaks during a news conference announcing the result of a petition drive to force the Lincoln City Council to call for a public vote on the fairness ordinance on Tuesday.